Kourtney Kardashian Shares How She Makes Her Own Almond Milk with 2 Ingredients

If you know anything about Kourtney Kardashian’s ultra-healthy ways, chances are you know she is very particular about what she puts in her body.

With that in mind, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tries to stay away from dairy, and actually makes her own almond milk to do so.

The eldest Kardashian sister revealed her personal recipe for the nut-based beverage on her lifestyle website, Poosh, on Wednesday, sharing DIY instructions for how to make it.



The recipe, which is featured in full on the Poosh website, is fairly standard for homemade almond milk, featuring only two ingredients — almonds and water. That said, Kardashian also has a special ingredient she puts in her personal batches to add a little something extra: vanilla extract, which is called “the Poosh touch.”

To start the process, Kardashian instructs readers to bring six cups of water to a boil. Then, two cups of whole, unroasted and unsalted organic almonds should be added to the pot and left to boil for three minutes.

When the three minutes are up, the almonds should be drained (without dumping out the water they were boiled in!), rinsed with cold water, and peeled of their outer skin. Then, the boiled water can be added to a blender with the peeled almonds and blended for two minutes, or until smooth. This is where you can add one teaspoon of vanilla extract for an extra touch of sweetness.

After the blending is complete, the concoction can be poured through a fine-grade mesh bag into a glass bowl, then transferred to a mason jar.

If you’re so inclined to whip up a batch of your own Poosh-approved milk, make sure you have those two (or three) ingredients on hand, a mason jar and the estimated 13 minutes it takes to make the milk from start to finish.

According to the post, Kardashian uses this almond milk in the matcha latte she drinks everyday, which she also shared a recipe for online for her loyal followers to replicate. Watch out, though, Poosh warns. Apparently the matcha latte is “highly delicious and addictive.”