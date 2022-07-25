Klondike's Choco Taco Discontinued After Almost 40 Years
Fans of Klondike's Choco Taco are saying goodbye to the beloved ice cream truck mainstay.
The dessert giant discontinued the iconic chocolatey treat that's been sold for almost four decades, PEOPLE confirms.
According to a rep for Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, the Choco Taco was entirely discontinued in July due to an unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products over the past two years.
The taco-shaped frozen treat consisted of light vanilla ice cream encased in a waffle cone, partially covered with milk chocolate and topped with peanuts.
According to NPR, Alan Drazen had the idea of the Choco Taco in 1983.
The frozen dessert was even sold at Taco Bell for a period of time. In February, Taco Bell partnered with Klondike, bringing the Choco Taco back to 20 Taco Bell locations for a limited time as part of Klondike's 100-year anniversary.
Twitter users caught wind of the Choco Taco news and shared their disappointment on the platform.
"Hearing the Choco Taco has been discontinued and I'm certainly not ok," tweeted user Dustin Matthews along with a photo.
Alexis Ohanian even shared a tweet with an idea for the brand: "Dear @unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," he wrote.