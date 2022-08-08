Klondike Is 'Working on a Plan' to Bring Back the Choco Taco But It Will 'Take Some Time'

There might be light at the end of the Choco-Taco tunnel.

Following Klondike's July 25 announcement that the beloved Choco Taco would be discontinued, fans from all over expressed their devastation. But a representative at Klondike has confirmed to PEOPLE that there are plans to bring it back.

"We knew the Choco Taco was a fan favorite, and the decision to discontinue the product was a tough one to make," the ice cream brand said in a statement to PEOPLE. "The overwhelming support for Choco Taco has certainly made us reconsider our long-term plans."

The statement continues to explain that the timing for the return is still unclear: "The team is working on a plan to bring it back, though it may take some time. There are currently no definite timelines for bringing the Choco Taco back."

The plan might be ambiguous but it gives fans some hope following the announcement that Choco Taco production halted due to an unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products over the past two years, a Klondike rep told PEOPLE.

The news of the end of the nearly 40-year-old dessert caused an uproar among customers on social media. Over the past week, the official Klondike Twitter account has been busy responding to fans' distraught reactions. "We're working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years!" they have been replying.

Several celebrities even voiced their disappointment regarding the initial news. Chrissy Teigen shared a screenshot of PEOPLE's story confirming the news to her Instagram Story along with her own reaction.

"Everyone always takes this sh-- for granted when it's around. Never choosing it over a Snickers ice cream bar so that's what u get don't go crying now," Teigen, 36, wrote. "U never cared before. U don't deserve him!!!"

Similarly, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband to tennis star Serena Williams, proposed his plan on Twitter to keep the tasty treat on the market.

"Dear @Unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," Ohanian, 39. wrote.