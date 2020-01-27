This Clever $11 Tool Makes Perfect Pizza Slices in Just One Cut

With Super Bowl Sunday and a parade of movie awards upon us, you’re likely on the hunt for crowd-pleasing bites and drinks for watch parties. One perfect contender? Cheesy, customizable, and cheap pizza.

No matter if you’re planning on making a pie from scratch or simply ordering delivery from your favorite chain (we’re not judging), you need a tool that actually cuts through the crust. And for the easiest, cleanest pizza slices, Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this uniquely shaped cutter.

Made with a circular stainless steel blade and a nonslip handle, the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel comfortably fits in the palm of your hand. Its smaller size means it’s easy to hold and control, and you can use your natural body weight to effortlessly cut through thick and thin crusts in one slice. It is designed with a retractable blade guard to protect your fingers when picking it out of your utensil drawer, and easily disassembles for no-fuss cleaning in the dishwasher.

Image zoom Kitchy

Buy it!: $11 (originally $14); amazon.com

The Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel is currently Amazon’s best-selling pizza cutter, with more than 3,400 reviewers giving it five-star ratings. Shoppers praise the tool for its durability, sharp edge, and how comfortable it is to hold.

“You know that thing where you kinda have to slam the wheel through the crust to get it to go the whole way through? Not so here,” wrote one. “The leverage is just all wrong on the old kind with a handle. This design lets you put pressure directly downward through the wheel, and it’s amazing what a difference that makes. I am never going back.”

Another reviewer added, “Simply the best pizza cutter I have ever owned. When I first ordered it my initial thought was ‘it is going to be a gimmick,’ but it makes pizza cutting easy enough that I can let the kids do it without them tearing the pizza up.”

And if you’re concerned about adding a single-use tool to your kitchen, many reviewers say the Kitchy Wheel is also ideal for slicing vegetables, pastry dough, pasta, fudge, and more. “I consistently use this to cut up food for my toddler,” a shopper said. “So much faster and easier than a knife!”With the big game and awards season just a few weeks away, now’s the perfect time to test out this $11 tool. It’s sure to be a winner no matter what you’re watching.

This article originally appeared on MyRecipes.

