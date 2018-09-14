If there’s ever a season just made for baking, it’s fall—and to kick off the season, Amazon has launched a serious sale on one of the best stand mixers in the market. The KitchenAid Artisan Series is on sale for just $209 thanks to Amazon’s 25 percent off sale – and if you’ve got a Prime membership, you’ll be baking pumpkin blondies before you know it thanks to the free two-day shipping. (We know at least one celebrity who would get psyched about this!)

The 5-quart stainless steel appliance is perfect for most big-batch baking recipes and delectable fall sweets like our better-for-you pecan pie. It’s normally priced at $279, so the savings are substantial.

If you’re looking for bigger savings, Amazon is also selling the 4.5-quart model at an even deeper discount. You can snag the smaller KitchenAid stand mixer for just $189, a 37 percent reduction from the suggested $302 price tag.

Included in your purchase are three different accessories – flat beaters, a dough hook, and a set of wire whips – each of which can help you knead heavy bread doughs, quickly beat eggs and creams, and mix dry and wet ingredients seamlessly.

Also included is a dishwasher-safe “shield” which can help keep your counters safe from flyaway flour or other powders, even if you use the highest speed on the KitchenAid’s 10-speed dial setting.

But the pure beauty of this classic KitchenAid mixer is that you can buy many more accessories to make this kitchen workhorse the best tool for you—whether it be a veggie spiralizer or a pasta roller, KitchenAid sells many more tools to make your weeknights that much easier.