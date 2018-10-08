KitchenAid Stand Mixers Are 30 Percent Off at Sam's Club Right Now—Including Limited Edition Colors

When we learned earlier this year that KitchenAid had secretly unveiled a brand new color—misty blue, which is as soothing as it is adorable—in celebration of the brand’s centennial, we could hardly contain our excitement. So you can imagine the craze we’re experiencing on hearing that a new color is hitting shelves at Sam’s Club, and at a sale price that likely won’t be seen again.

This deal is so good that it may convince you to sign up for a Sam’s Club membership if you don’t already have one—but you can also still score a deal even if you’re not a member. The model in question is the Professional Heavy Duty Stand Mixer, equipped with a large 5-quart stainless steel bowl, and it's currently on sale for just $249.98.

That’s an additional $70 off the already deeply discounted price of $319.98 that KitchenAid stand mixers fetch at this membership-only retailer. If you’re not a member, you’ll end up forking over $274.98, but you'll still enjoy $45 in savings! This sale is almost too good to be true—but it also ends on Wednesday, which is why you should get to shopping right now.

The exclusive, limited edition color available at Sam’s Club is called "Dried Rose," which includes a beautiful matte finish and is much softer in contrast with KitchenAid’s other pink hues. Word is that the limited edition color has been selling fast in most clubs across the nation, says Laura Ladd, a Sam’s Club corporate communications representative. But the quickest way to check to see if your local Sam’s Club has the color you’d like to purchase in stock is to use location services on their website, under “check more clubs.”

If you aren’t lucky enough to snag one in stores, no worries—Ladd says the retailer has plenty of inventory online and Sam’s Club will ship it directly to your door (free if you’re a Plus member, too).

Even if KitchenAid’s take on “millennial pink” isn’t for you, the mixer comes in a few other colors you can shop right now—Aqua Sky, red, a matted black, and chrome silver, which means you can still enjoy an amazing sale on one of KitchenAid’s most beloved stand mixers (Sam’s Club shoppers’ reviews average 4.5 stars). It’s only October, and it seems like one of the holiday season’s best sales is already here.