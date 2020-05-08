KitchenAid’s Wildly Impressive Stand Mixer Is $270 Off This Weekend

But we have a feeling it will sell out before the weekend is over!

If you thought big savings on KitchenAid stand mixers only happened around Black Friday, think again!

Best Buy launched an insanely impressive deal on the KitchenAid Professional 500 Stand Mixer, slashing $270 off its original price tag and marking it down to just $230. That’s 54 percent off, making it one of the best deals you can score on the popular kitchen gadget — period. In fact, some other retailers are selling refurbished editions of the same tool for more.

Buy It! KitchenAid Professional 500 Five-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer, $229.99 (orig. $499.99); bestbuy.com

The handy mixer makes it easy to prep tons of recipes with no fuss. Simply dump in the ingredients, and the dynamic machine does all of the work for you. With 10 speeds and an upgraded lifted bowl design, this professional-grade device can handle big batches whether you’re gently mixing a few ingredients or quickly beating some fresh whipped cream. Plus, there are practically endless attachments, which transform the sleek piece into a pasta maker, veggie spiralizer, meat grinder, and much more.

The high-end appliance has earned rave reviews from shoppers who call it the “best purchase ever.” Nearly 7,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, raving about its versatility, durable design, and ease of use. Owners also love how quickly it works; many say it helps them cut down on prep time and churn out freshly kneaded bread, cookie dough, cake batter, and so much more in just minutes.

“KitchenAid, you’ve done it again,” one reviewer wrote. “What a machine it is, so powerful [that] it cut my prep down a lot when mixing, etc. I had a smaller KitchenAid for 14 years and in great condition, so I passed it down to my daughter. So glad I made this choice!”

And it’s great for prepping foods beyond baked goods, too. “[This] KitchenAid stand mixer is awesome,” another reviewer wrote. “It does things I didn't know a mixer could do such as chicken salad. I use it almost every day— so glad I bought it.”

Shoppers can snag this marked-down mixer in its silver hue (unfortunately, the Onyx Black and Empire Red are already sold out). And since it comes with three attachments, including a dough hook, flat beater, and wire whip, you’ll have everything you need to get started upon opening. Just be sure to grab it before this deal expires!

