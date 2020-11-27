KitchenAid Stand Mixers Are Selling Out Fast — But These Black Friday Deals Are Still Available

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’ve always dreamed of having one of KitchenAid’s colorful stand mixers on your countertop, then today’s your lucky day. Plenty of the brand’s coveted appliances are majorly marked down for Black Friday, meaning you can save up to 36 percent.

While the discounted KitchenAid stand mixers are currently sold out at Amazon, Target, and Bed Bath & Beyond, you can still shop the Black Friday deals at other retailers. Macy’s has the Artisan stand mixer in a pretty matte pink hue for $100 off. The popular kitchen appliance is known for being a statement piece since it comes in so many bright colors, but it can be used for all types of recipes, from dozens of cookies to homemade pizza dough.

With a genius tilt-head design, 5-quart bowl, and 10 different speeds, you can easily mix ingredients, knead dough, and whip frosting to your heart’s desire. The appliance has an impressive 34,000+ reviews, and multiple customers even say they “can’t live without it.”

Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $279.99 (orig. $379.99); macys.com

In addition to the sale at Macy’s, you’ll also find Black Friday deals on KitchenAid mixers at Walmart, Best Buy, and KitchenAid’s own website. The classic five-quart model is discounted by 27 percent at Walmart, which brings its price down to just $189. You’ll also find a stand mixer in Kyoto Glow, KitchenAid’s 2020 Color of the Year, on sale for $157 off at Wayfair.

Even if you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer at home, you’ll also find plenty of accessories on sale, like this pasta maker attachment that allows you to turn pasta sheets into freshly cut noodles. It usually costs $199 on Amazon, but you can scoop one up for just $150 right now. There’s also a great deal on an ice cream maker attachment, which is currently discounted by 20 percent. With so many different types of add-ons available, your stand mixer can take the place of multiple kitchen appliances — the possibilities are endless!

No matter how advanced you are in the kitchen, nearly everyone can benefit from one of these powerful appliances (especially with all the baking we’ve been doing in 2020). Shop the best Black Friday deals on KitchenAid mixers below before the discounts end.

Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Kyoto Glow, $279.99 (orig. $436.99); wayfair.com

