You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Save Big on This Coveted KitchenAid Stand Mixer at Target

Published on December 6, 2022 08:00 PM

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer - KV25G0X
Photo: Target

​​The holidays are fast approaching, which means one thing for at-home chefs — it will soon be peak baking season! Save yourself a lot of blood, sweat, and tears by upgrading your kitchen with the holy grail of countertop appliances: a KitchenAid stand mixer.

And luckily, we found one that's on sale. The KitchenAid 5-Quart Stand Mixer usually costs $450 but it's a whopping $170 off right now. However, it's only marked down through Thursday, December 8, so you need to act fast to score this deal.

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer - KV25G0X
Target

Buy It! KitchenAid KV25G0X 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $279.99 (orig. $449.99); target.com

It comes with a stainless steel mixing bowl, holds up to five quarts, and has 10 different speeds so that you can whisk, knead, whip, and stir batters, dough, and more. Plus, it's compatible with 10 attachments that will allow you to take it outside the baking realm and prep everything from burgers to pasta to mashed potatoes.

Classic colors, including silver and ice blue, are currently in stock. Cleaning the mixer is easy, too, since the mixing bowl and coated attachments are dishwasher-safe. It's even racked up more than 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who love how "powerful" it is.

"This thing is great. Mixes everything so easily, and I barely have to keep an eye on it while it works," one shopper raved. "Everything attaches and detaches easily, and clean-up is honestly a breeze!"

Another shopper explained that after owning her old KitchenAid mixer for over 30 years, she wanted to upgrade. "My husband makes sausage and pizza dough. We will enjoy [our] new KitchenAid and know it will last for many years to come!"

The stand mixer, unlike many other countertop appliances, is an investment that can last you a lifetime. Best of all, it will get you through the onslaught of Christmas cookies and DIY holiday gifting going down in your kitchen this year.

There's still time to grab your own KitchenAid Stand Mixer, so head to Target ASAP while it's 38 percent off.

