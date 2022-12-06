Lifestyle Food You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Save Big on This Coveted KitchenAid Stand Mixer at Target Add it to your virtual cart while it’s 38 percent off By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target The holidays are fast approaching, which means one thing for at-home chefs — it will soon be peak baking season! Save yourself a lot of blood, sweat, and tears by upgrading your kitchen with the holy grail of countertop appliances: a KitchenAid stand mixer. And luckily, we found one that's on sale. The KitchenAid 5-Quart Stand Mixer usually costs $450 but it's a whopping $170 off right now. However, it's only marked down through Thursday, December 8, so you need to act fast to score this deal. Target Buy It! KitchenAid KV25G0X 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $279.99 (orig. $449.99); target.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. It comes with a stainless steel mixing bowl, holds up to five quarts, and has 10 different speeds so that you can whisk, knead, whip, and stir batters, dough, and more. Plus, it's compatible with 10 attachments that will allow you to take it outside the baking realm and prep everything from burgers to pasta to mashed potatoes. Classic colors, including silver and ice blue, are currently in stock. Cleaning the mixer is easy, too, since the mixing bowl and coated attachments are dishwasher-safe. It's even racked up more than 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who love how "powerful" it is. "This thing is great. Mixes everything so easily, and I barely have to keep an eye on it while it works," one shopper raved. "Everything attaches and detaches easily, and clean-up is honestly a breeze!" Another shopper explained that after owning her old KitchenAid mixer for over 30 years, she wanted to upgrade. "My husband makes sausage and pizza dough. We will enjoy [our] new KitchenAid and know it will last for many years to come!" The stand mixer, unlike many other countertop appliances, is an investment that can last you a lifetime. Best of all, it will get you through the onslaught of Christmas cookies and DIY holiday gifting going down in your kitchen this year. There's still time to grab your own KitchenAid Stand Mixer, so head to Target ASAP while it's 38 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Incredibly Soft' Throw Blanket to Their Carts Right Now Lily Collins Wore a Colorful Designer Sweater in the 'Emily in Paris' Trailer, and We Found Similar Looks for Less Whoa! lululemon Just Restocked the Everywhere Belt Bag