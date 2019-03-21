KitchenAid Is Releasing 5 Gorgeous New Stand Mixer Bowls for Spring

KitchenAid is adding a little more flair to shoppers’ kitchens!

The popular home appliance brand already sells its iconic stand mixer in a rainbow of colors, and now, they’re releasing five new 5-quart patterned ceramic stand mixer bowls to spice things up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

News of the bowls — and photos of their designs — were announced via a press release on their website earlier this month.

They retail between $84.99 and $94.99 (stand mixers are sold separately).

Available in spring/summer 2019, each bowl is microwave, oven (up to 475°F/250°C), freezer-safe and dishwasher safe, letting customers “soften butter, temper chocolate, harden or cool ingredients” all in a single, easily-washable bowl.

Made with LastTitanium-reinforced ceramic, the bowls resist “chipping, cracking, crazing and staining.” They come with a guaranteed 5-year no-chip warranty.

RELATED: Walmart Launched an Exclusive Line of KitchenAid Tools and Gadgets — for Super Cheap!

Scandi Floral Ceramic Bowl KitchenAid

Confetti Ceramic Bowl KitchenAid

KitchenAid had only distributed photos of four of the deigns, but described all five patterns in their release. All of the pretty patterns appear to be layered over a neutral, white ceramic bowl.

The Scandi Floral bowl ($84.99) was inspired by Scandinavian floral designs. It features a playful trim of blue, red, pink, and white flowers with packed with a variety of greens.

RELATED: 15 Kitchen Items That Are Actually Worth Putting on Your Wedding Registry—And 2 That Aren’t

Those looking for a bit of a celebration might gravitate towards the Confetti Sprinkle ($84.99), which is covered in a rainbow of geometric confetti pieces.

Whispering Floral ($84.99) places a subtle gray floral graphic on top of a white chocolate bowl, while Parasol ($94.99) is inspired by worldly travels — combining Scandinavian floral designs and a traditional Japanese parasol umbrella on a 3-D faceted bowl.

The final pattern, White Mermaid Lace ($94.99), is described as “a 3D-embossed design inspired by a traditional Japanese fish scale pattern, finished with a reactive glaze that changes the color’s intensity to accentuate the pattern.”

Whispering Floral Ceramic Bowl KitchenAid

Parasol Ceramic Bowl KitchenAid

RELATED: A Definitive Guide to the Best Slow Cookers on the Market

KitchenAid first introduced its legendary stand mixer 100 years ago, in 1919.

“We continue to introduce designs that we know consumers will love,” Nikki Lockett, U.S. marketing leader for KitchenAid Small Appliances, said in a statement.

“Our new bowls offer function and versatility. With new textures and finishes, makers can continue to seek inspiration in the kitchen by introducing a fresh accessory to their stand mixer, adding their own personal mark.”