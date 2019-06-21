You Can Get a KitchenAid Stand Mixer on Sale for Under $200 on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom

If you’ve long been eyeing KitchenAid’s iconic stand mixer for your kitchen, just think of this new sale as the perfect excuse to treat yourself to the popular piece used by cooks, bakers, and several celebs like Jennifer Garner and Joanna Gaines.

For a limited time, you can snag KitchenAid’s stand mixer for just $199 on Amazon. The new sale will save you 26 percent off the usual price tag, making this one of the best times to invest in the versatile stand mixer, which comes with three attachments and a 4.5-quart bowl.

Image zoom

Buy It! KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $199 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com

The countertop appliance, which usually retails for $270, has earned over 1,400 perfect reviews from users raving about its versatility, easy-to-clean design, and high-quality materials. Amazon shoppers also claim it’s the ultimate gift for housewarming parties, weddings, or any celebration for someone who loves to cook and bake.

The stand mixer is available in black or white, and features 10 speeds plus an easy-to-use tilt-up head. Its 4.5-quart bowl is large enough to hold up to six dozen cookies, three loaves of bread, or six pounds of mashed potatoes, ensuring you can quickly make big batches of your favorite foods. Plus, it comes with three tools — a flat beater, wire whip, and dough hook — as well as a one-year warranty.

Thanks to its sleek design, it’s both compact and pretty enough to leave out on your countertop around-the-clock. And since it makes it easy to quickly whip up baked goods, side dishes, sauces, toppings, and much more, you’ll find yourself reaching for it both on a daily basis and for special occasions like Thanksgiving and parties.

Image zoom

Buy It! KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $199 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com

Make it do even more by getting one of the many neat attachments available on Amazon. Make healthy veggie noodles with the spiralizer attachment, press fresh juice with the juicer attachment, or whip up homemade pasta with the ravioli maker — you’ll find so many ways to use the machine. And for just a bit more, you can get the five-quart version, which comes in 55 colors like elegant “Pistachio” or punchy “Watermelon.”

Larger sizes and limited-edition models and colors can retail up to $630+, which means this marked down price is one of the best deals on the popular kitchen tool — but you better add it to your cart now because we have a feeling this incredible sale won’t last long.