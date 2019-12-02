This KitchenAid Mixer Bundle Is Only $240 Right Now — the Cheapest It’s Ever Been on Amazon

Image zoom KitchenAid/Instagram

Kitchenaid lovers, the deal of your dreams is here. Amazon just marked down the price on this special KitchenAid bundle to $239.99 — at 55 percent off its retail price, it actually costs less than purchasing the same stand mixer by itself.

In fact, you can grab multiple KitchenAid mixer bundles for that same price — but they’re already going out of stock. Amazon is offering the deal on five colors, including the classic Empire Red (currently unavailable), Contour Silver, Matte White, Onyx Black (currently unavailable), and Toffee Delight. The bundle includes a food grinder attachment, which usually goes for $60 (but is also separately on sale today). If you’re wondering if you should take advantage of this limited-time deal, the answer is: Absolutely.

Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment, $239.99 (orig. $538.99); amazon.com

Different variations of the popular mixer are currently holding all top five best-selling spots in Amazon’s household stand mixers category, including the 4.5 quart model, which is on sale for just $179.99 with a coupon. Other KitchenAid appliances are majorly discounted for Cyber Monday, too. Its newest blender is only $153 today, which is nearly $100 off its original price.

If you’re eyeing any of these coveted kitchen essentials, add them to your cart and check out soon — the deals end tonight, and stock is limited!