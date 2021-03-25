Jennifer Garner Can’t Live Without Her $50 KitchenAid Hand Mixer — and It’s in Stock on Amazon

There are specific things you always like to bring along on a trip, whether that's a certain pair of joggers to wear on the plane or a powerful hair dryer that puts the one in the hotel to shame. For Jennifer Garner, that thing happens to be her beloved KitchenAid hand mixer.
The actor and producer is currently filming The Adam Project in Vancouver, but not even her rigorous schedule could stop her from baking for the crew. Garner, a prolific baker, has spent much of quarantine posting Instagram videos dubbed #PretendCookingShow, baking sweet potato pie, peaches and biscuits, and most recently, a batch of morning cookies from Sarabeth's Bakery in New York with the help of her handy KitchenAid hand mixer. As she introduces this episode, she smacks the hand mixer with a kiss and says, "Oh, my friend, I missed you!"
If you, unlike Garner, don't have your own hand mixer, the exact same one she loves can be purchased on sale at Amazon. The colorful five-speed mixer can be used for a variety of tasks, like blending together butter and sugar, mixing nuts and chocolate chips into batters, and whipping egg whites into stiff peaks. The stainless steel beaters can easily pop out for cleaning thanks to the ejector button, and the swivel cord can be locked to either the left or right side, allowing you to approach the bowl from any angle.
Buy It! KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Garner is hardly the only home cook who's obsessed with this hand mixer. The baking essential has racked up nearly 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers calling it a "miracle mixer" and praising its high speeds for saving time.
"I wanted to get a KitchenAid stand mixer, but I also wanted a tiny house," one five-star shopper says. "The tiny kitchen is great, but there is no room for a stand mixer. This is literally the next best thing. I love the power and usefulness of the KitchenAid hand mixer and because it is a KitchenAid product, I am confident that it will last for decades. I believe it is the finest hand mixer made."
"This is the third mixer I've tried," another shopper says. "The other two cost less but ended up in the trash. First one flung stuff all over the kitchen, second one jammed halfway through the first use. But this one is smooth. No guessing which beater goes where. Has a great feel and weight and is not too heavy."
As of this writing, the hand mixer is not currently available in Garner's choice of silver, but there are a host of other colors to choose from, like ice blue and empire red. The same hand mixer can also be purchased from Wayfair and Bed, Bath & Beyond.
