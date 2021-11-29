The Cordless KitchenAid Hand Mixer Is on Sale for Its Cheapest Price Yet for Cyber Monday
No matter what you're baking in the kitchen, it always helps to have a lending hand. When it comes to mixing and stirring, save your hands and opt for the extremely popular KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer that does all the baking labor with the press of a button. The best part? You can get it at its lowest price ever for just $70 during Cyber Monday at Amazon.
This impressive KitchenAid mixer gives you all the power without the cords thanks to its lithium battery that can fully recharge in as little as two hours, and can handle whipping up pies and cookies with ease. And because it's cordless, you can multitask around the kitchen without stopping or unplugging.
You can customize mixing with seven speed settings that let you stir in ingredients or beat eggs at just the right pace. In fact, its Soft Start feature is designed to slowly increase the speed, so you won't splatter batter everywhere. You'll also be impressed with its two stainless steel beaters that are ideal for stirring dense mixtures without breaking a sweat.
In addition to its powerful build, the KitchenAid hand mixer also has a sleek, yet functional design. Its flat bottom looks stylish, but it also allows the mixer to stand on its own when you're done mixing or while it's charging. After your cake prep is done, just toss the beaters in the dishwasher for a quick clean.
"Where has this been all my cooking years!" wrote one Amazon shopper who titled their review, "My life has changed." "I love this little guy. It's well balanced. I have no trouble holding it even when beating something for a long period such as making whipped cream or such. It's easy to clean. I have a KitchenAid stand mixer that was my go-to for everything, but it's big and bulky. This has all but replaced it."
"This mixer is the bee's knees!" wrote another on behalf of their 84-year-old grandma. "She was telling me about this new mixer from KitchenAid that was cordless. Naturally, I had to look it up on Amazon and low and behold, they had them. Grandma was thrilled; I was thrilled!... So much that my dad ended up buying one for himself. I think there will be a few more family members getting them as well!"
Replace your old baking tools with the high-quality KitchenAid cordless mixer while it's still on sale during Cyber Monday.
