Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on This Popular KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker — but You Have to Act Fast

Cold brew lovers, rejoice: Now’s your chance to snag that KitchenAid cold brew coffee maker you’ve been eyeing for just $75.

The popular appliance, which originally retails for $100, is quietly on sale on Amazon for 25 percent off right now. While the retail giant doesn’t actually show you the discount on the product’s page (because it’s so much lower than the suggested retail price), all you have to do is add it to your cart, and you’ll see the secret sale price. Keep in mind that after you add it to your cart, you aren’t required to purchase it — but since this is currently the lowest price anywhere, you may want to consider taking the plunge.

The tap-styled cold brew maker holds up to 28 ounces of liquid (which roughly translates to about 14 servings). It’s just the right size for any fridge or countertop, and the steel tap makes it super easy to dispense your coffee after it’s ready. Plus, making the coffee itself is incredibly simple: Just add your preferred coffee grinds to the steeper along with cold water, then seal and wait 12 hours (or more, depending on your preference). The coffee will also stay fresh for up to two weeks, so you don’t have to worry about it going bad.

Buy It! KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $74.88 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

If you aren’t sure about the best coffee to use with it, Amazon customers often purchase the Stone Street Coffee Cold Brew Reserve ($15; amazon.com) with the appliance, which is made specifically for cold brewing. It’s so tasty customers drink it black, and we’ve even raved about before!

Not to mention, Amazon shoppers love the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker so much that it’s made it into the retail giant’s top 10 best-selling cold brew makers — and some even claim it produces the “best coffee on Earth.”

“This is a very well constructed unit, easy to clean, and it takes very little space in your refrigerator. I have made, and begun to drink, my first cold brew coffee. I used Stone Street Coffee Cold Brew Reserve and followed the KitchenAid instructions exactly. The cold brew is absolutely outstanding!” one customer wrote. “I really like the Starbucks cold brew and thought it might be tough to match it. But this is a breeze and easily rivals the Starbucks coffee. Rich, smooth, loaded with flavor. If you are thinking about trying to make your own cold brew at home, you won’t go wrong starting off with this brewer and the Stone Cold coffee grind. Make your purchase and in no time you’ll be enjoying great coffee.”

We’re not sure how long this secret sale on Amazon will last, so make sure to add the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker to your cart ASAP to take advantage of this total steal!