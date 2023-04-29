This Space-Saving Gadget Has Shoppers Ditching Their 'Bulky' Strainers and Colanders, and It's Up to 55% Off

"One of the best innovations to come to the kitchen"

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck

Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

pot strainer TOUT
Photo: Amazon

Any home cook knows that life is simply easier when your kitchen is stocked with a reliable cookware set and plenty of versatile cooking utensils.

And once you have the basic kitchen tools, it's a good idea to stock up on some other useful cooking gadgets that will save you time and even precious cabinet space, like the Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer. It's on sale right now at Amazon, up to 57 percent off, with prices starting at just $13.

The best-selling Snap N Strain is a flexible silicone pot strainer designed to make straining fruit, pasta, potatoes, and more super easy. The strainer has clips that snap onto bowls, pans, and pots of any size, so you can strain your food without removing it from the pot. Not only does this handy device save precious cooking time, but it also saves priceless counter space, too. It takes up a fraction of the space of a traditional strainer too, measuring out to a little more than 9 inches in length.

Plus, the pot strainer has a built-in spout to maximize water drainage, and it is heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit. When you're done using it, just pop the strainer off the pan and place it in the dishwasher for cleaning. It comes in four colors: gray, red, orange, and lime green, so it easily serves as a small pop of color to your cookware.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer
Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer in Lime Green, $13.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers have nothing but praise for the strainer, and it's earned more than 23,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said, "This is one of the best innovations to come to the kitchen. I drain grease from meat, water from pasta, excess sauce from dishes, etc." They added that the clip-on strainer is "so easy to use" and there is "no need to mess with a bulky strainer" anymore.

Another reviewer shopper wrote, "It's so easy to clip onto the pan," and added that the compact device "saves so much cabinet space." A final reviewer remarked, "One of these replaces all my metal strainers that are so hard to clean and take up so much space. It works on every pot and bowl I have."

When space is already limited, why not make the most of it and simplify your cooking? Check out the Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer while it's on sale.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer - Adjustable Silicone Clip On Strainer for Pots, Pans, and Bowls - Kitchen Colander - Gray
Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer in Gray, $14.99 (orig. $24.39); amazon.com

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer
Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer in Red, $14.49 (orig. $16.49); amazon.com

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer
Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer in Orange, $14.95 (orig. $18.71); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Kjfeoiye Under Sink Organizers and Storage Tout
These Under-Sink Storage Solutions 'Make Organization Easy' — and They're on Sale
Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Joanna Gaines' New Target Magnolia Collection Is Full of Picnic-Core Must-Haves — and Prices Start at $2
Coastal-Inspired Furniture Finds Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17
Related Articles
Kjfeoiye Under Sink Organizers and Storage Tout
These Under-Sink Storage Solutions 'Make Organization Easy' — and They're on Sale
Coastal-Inspired Furniture Finds Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17
Best Outlet Deals Tout
The 12 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Up to 81% Off
Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner Patio Lounge Chair Tout
This Zero Gravity Chair with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Is 'Beyond Comfortable' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Drake is partnering with Dave's Hot Chicken
Drake's Hot Chicken Chain Dave's Is Giving Out Free Sandwiches for Its Anniversary
Pizza Phyllo Rolls with Garlic Butter
Kristen Kish's Pepperoni Phyllo Rolls Taste Like 'the Edge of a Lasagna and a Bite of Thin-Crust Pizza' in One
New Entenmann's Sandwiches
Entenmann's Is Selling a Line of Ice Cream Sandwiches at Walmart
Vaverto Gel Memory Foam Pillow Tout
Hot Sleepers Think This 'Cozy but Cooling' Memory Foam Pillow Is Better Than Tempur-Pedic — and It's 60% Off
XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirts Loose Fit Flowy
This 'Versatile' New Top with a Unique Design Detail Is $22 at Amazon Right Now
PHINOX Under Bed Storage
These Storage Containers on Wheels Are 'Great for Hiding Shoes Under the Bed,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Can't Miss Weekend Sales Tout
8 Can’t-Miss Weekend Sales, Including Markdowns on Lululemon, Hoka, and Longchamp
prince charles
See the King Charles Sculpture Made of Chocolate in Honor of His Coronation
Buddy Valastro performs a cooking demo onstage at the Grand Tasting Village during the 2022 South Beach Wine And Food Festival on February 27, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images); Buddy Valastro attends the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
How Buddy Valastro Lost Nearly 40 Lbs. After Hitting His Heaviest Post Hand Injury (Exclusive)
First-Person Cordless Vacuum Review (Week 4) TOUT
This Feature-Rich Cordless Vacuum Gets the Job Done on Every Surface in My Home
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Could Buy Right Now, These TK Will Set You Up for Summer tout
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Can Buy Right Now, These 39 Will Set You Up for Summer
Trending Kitchen and Dining Products
15 Fun Kitchen Finds That Shoppers Are Loving at Amazon This Month — Starting at $10