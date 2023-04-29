This Space-Saving Gadget Has Shoppers Ditching Their 'Bulky' Strainers and Colanders, and It's Up to 55% Off

Any home cook knows that life is simply easier when your kitchen is stocked with a reliable cookware set and plenty of versatile cooking utensils.

And once you have the basic kitchen tools, it's a good idea to stock up on some other useful cooking gadgets that will save you time and even precious cabinet space, like the Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer. It's on sale right now at Amazon, up to 57 percent off, with prices starting at just $13.

The best-selling Snap N Strain is a flexible silicone pot strainer designed to make straining fruit, pasta, potatoes, and more super easy. The strainer has clips that snap onto bowls, pans, and pots of any size, so you can strain your food without removing it from the pot. Not only does this handy device save precious cooking time, but it also saves priceless counter space, too. It takes up a fraction of the space of a traditional strainer too, measuring out to a little more than 9 inches in length.

Plus, the pot strainer has a built-in spout to maximize water drainage, and it is heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit. When you're done using it, just pop the strainer off the pan and place it in the dishwasher for cleaning. It comes in four colors: gray, red, orange, and lime green, so it easily serves as a small pop of color to your cookware.

Amazon shoppers have nothing but praise for the strainer, and it's earned more than 23,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said, "This is one of the best innovations to come to the kitchen. I drain grease from meat, water from pasta, excess sauce from dishes, etc." They added that the clip-on strainer is "so easy to use" and there is "no need to mess with a bulky strainer" anymore.

Another reviewer shopper wrote, "It's so easy to clip onto the pan," and added that the compact device "saves so much cabinet space." A final reviewer remarked, "One of these replaces all my metal strainers that are so hard to clean and take up so much space. It works on every pot and bowl I have."

When space is already limited, why not make the most of it and simplify your cooking? Check out the Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer while it's on sale.

