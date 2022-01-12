Kit Kat Unveils 2 New Permanent Flavors: Strawberry Dark Chocolate and Chocolate Hazelnut Thins
Hershey is kicking off the new year with two new Kit Kat flavors.
On Wednesday, the candy maker announced the debut of Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate, and Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut — two permanent additions to their ever-growing lineup of unique and delicious spins on the classic crispy treat.
Both new items are available in retailers nationwide now.
Strawberry + Dark Chocolate is the latest flavor in the Kit Kat Duos lineup, which launched in 2019 with Mint + Dark Chocolate and expanded in 2020 to include Mocha + Chocolate.
Like its predecessors, Strawberry + Dark Chocolate combines two flavors — in this case, the sweet, fresh taste of strawberry with the rich, decadent flavor of dark chocolate. (It's meant to taste like a chocolate-covered strawberry.) The bar is out in both standard and king size.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Chocolate Hazelnut, on the other hand, is the first-ever new flavor for the Kit Kat Thins offering, which hit shelves last year. It joins Hershey's "thins" candy lineup, including York Peppermint Pattie Thins and Reese's Thins.
Be on the lookout for the hazelnut slimmed-down treat in both 3.1 oz. and 7.37 oz. bags.
Before Kit Kat launched their Duos flavors, the only choices to pick from were milk, dark, or white chocolate Kit Kats, and the occasional limited-edition flavor like red velvet for Valentine's Day.