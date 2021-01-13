Kit Kat Thins Are Hitting Shelves Next Month

The new slimmer candy bars have two layers crispy wafer instead of the standard three

The newest candy bar could align perfectly with your New Year's resolutions.

Kit Kat Thins, a lighter version of the classic chocolate treat, is set to hit shelves in February. The Thins feature the same silky chocolate as the original but with fewer crispy wafer layers — just two instead of the standard three — making them slightly slimmer.

The best part? They come individually wrapped in resealable bags, making sharing and on-the-go snacking even easier. They'll be available at grocery stores nationwide in two sizes: 3.4 oz. bags and 7.2 oz bags for $2.39 and $3.89, respectively.

The Kit Kat Thins are the latest addition to Hershey's "thins" candy lineup, along with York Peppermint Pattie Thins and Reese's Thins. The slimmed-down peanut butter cups, which hit shelves in 2019, are 40% thinner than the original Reese's cup, and boast a more equal peanut butter to chocolate ratio than the original.

Until the new Kit Kat Thins are available, you can satisfy your Kit Kat craving with the candy bar's newest flavor: Duos Mocha + Chocolate. It's the second flavor in the Duos series following the success of 2019's Mint Dark Chocolate.

