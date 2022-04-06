PEOPLE got a first taste of Kit Kat’s limited-edition blueberry muffin candy bar that combines blueberry and cake batter flavors with graham cookie pieces

Kit Kat Releases a New Blueberry Muffin Flavor and We Tried It

Kit Kat's newest flavor lets customers enjoy all the goodness of blueberry muffins without turning on their ovens.

Starting Wednesday, the new Kit Kat blueberry muffin candy bar is available at retailers nationwide. This bakery-inspired sweet is crafted to taste like a fresh-baked treat but with the iconic crunchy layers Kit Kat fans know and love.

The bar promises blueberries and cake batter-like muffin flavors with graham cookie pieces folded into the bar. And it lives up to expectations.

PEOPLE staffers got a first taste of the new treat, and as fans of both baked goods and candy bars, we are wholeheartedly on board. The blueberry muffin candy bars have nice fruit flavors without a strong artificial taste. Plus, the additional crunchiness in each bar from the graham cookie pieces is extra satisfying.

They do lean on the sweet side, though, so if you're sensitive to sweetness, you might find these are a bit too sugary.

"Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans," said Dan Williard, the Kit Kat brand manager, in a press release. "Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required."