Kings of Leon's Favorite Ice Cream Cocktails From the Music City Eats Festival

Always wanted to party like a rock star? Well here’s your chance!



The recent Music City Food & Wine Festival in Nashville featured a full lineup of celebs, musicians, chefs, and delicious dishes. Not only were there appearances by chefs Andrew Zimmern, Michael Symon, Masaharu Morimoto, Tim Love and Tyler Florence, but several local restaurants like Loveless Cafe and Pinewood Social treated guests to their regional dishes.

In a weekend filled with good food and good music, there were two standouts: creamy ice cream cocktails courtesy of Ketel One & Jeni’s Ice Cream.

The sweet, slurp-worthy treats were a favorite of rockers Kings of Leon, who curated the music for the festival’s Harvest Night. Even Nashville star Connie Britton couldn’t resist sipping on one of the sweet concoctions.

Even if there’s a chill in the air, we’ll be mixing up some of these boozy frozen treats immediately. Black currant sorbet? Yes, please!

Zelda

1.5 oz. vodka

1 oz. sweet cream ice cream

2 oz. peach sorbet

Peach slices, for garnish

Tonic (optional)

1. In a cocktail shaker, shake the vodka & ice cream until the ice cream is fully melted.

2. Pour over sorbet, and garnish with a peach slice.

3. Top with tonic, if you want more of a float.

Josephine

1.5 oz. vodka

1 oz. sweet cream ice cream

2 oz. black currant sorbet

Blackberries, for garnish

Tonic (optional)

1. Shake the vodka and ice cream until the ice cream is fully melted.

2. Pour over sorbet, and garnish with a blackberry.

3. Top with tonic, if you want more of a float.

—Mary Margaret