See the King Charles Sculpture Made of Chocolate in Honor of His Coronation

The United Kingdom is preparing for the coronation of King Charles in all kinds of delicious ways.

On Wednesday, chocolatiers in Slough, England unveiled an impressive bust of King Charles sculpted entirely out of chocolate.

Artist chocolatiers Jen Lindsey-Clark and Tim Simpson crafted the edible look-alike for the U.K.-based Mars Wrigley, according to the BBC.

The outlet reported that the chocolate sculpture was made out of 3.7 gallons of melted chocolate and weighs over 50 pounds. To represent King Charles' medals, the artists used mini bars of Snickers, Twix and more of Mars Wrigley's chocolates.

In Lindsey-Clark's Instagram post, she revealed that it was no quick feat — it took four weeks to perfect.

"See if you can spy your favourite in his Royal Highnesses' uniform ?" she wrote of the uniform the monarch is expected to wear on the historic day, which was detailed in the bust.

Earlier in April, Buckingham Palace shared the first official recipe for the Coronation Big Lunch celebrations happening throughout the crowning ceremony weekend from May 6 to 8: coronation quiche. The dish features spinach, broad beans and tarragon, and a tutorial video of a palace chef preparing the dish was shared along with instructions.

prince charles
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Jen Lindsey-Clark/Instagram

"Introducing… Coronation Quiche! Chosen personally by Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort have shared a recipe in celebration of the upcoming #CoronationBigLunch taking place up and down the country," the Royal Family tweeted.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, the royal will be officially crowned monarch in a ceremony held on May 6. Additionally, his wife Camilla will also be crowned as Queen Consort during the ceremony.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement about the royal event.

The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, which has been Britain's coronation church since 1066. It was also where Queen Elizabeth's coronation took place on June 2, 1953 — a full year after her father's death.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall The Strand Hall
Chris Jackson

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duchess of Sussex will stay back in California with the couple's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while Prince Harry supports his father at the crowning ceremony in London.

The coronation will be bittersweet for Prince Harry, who, in addition to attending without Meghan, likely has no official role and is not expected to participate in any of the other planned events, including a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

With Prince Archie's 4th birthday falling on the same day as King Charles' coronation, Meghan Markle will be able to celebrate their son at home alongside his little sister, Princess Lilibet, 22 months.

