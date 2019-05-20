Kinder Bueno Chocolate Bars Are Finally Coming to the U.S.

It’s a good day to be a chocoholic.

The Italian chocolate company Ferrero has announced that their famous Kinder Bueno bar—a favorite sweet treat in 60 countries across the world—will be arriving in the U.S. for the first time in November 2019, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. That’s right, you’ll no longer have to catch a flight to get your hands on the crispy, creamy and hazelnutty deliciousness that is a Kinder Bueno. What a time to be alive.

For those who have never enjoyed the chocolate bar abroad, a Kinder Bueno is a thin, crispy wafer stuffed with a creamy hazelnut filling, all dipped in milk chocolate and topped with drizzles of dark chocolate. The result is an indulgent treat somehow feels light and airy. There are two individually-wrapped bars within each pack to ensure the utmost freshness.

“Kinder Bueno is incredibly popular overseas, and we’re excited to bring it stateside this November and grow our existing fan base,” said Guillaume Simon, Vice President Strategic Projects North America at Ferrero. “With its creamy and crispy texture and hazelnut taste, it is unlike any other chocolate bar in the U.S. Market.”

This is the second Kinder product the Ferrero company has brought to the U.S., following the enormous success of the Kinder Joy—the chocolate eggs that each have a little toy inside—in 2017 (they’ve sold more than 90 million in the U.S.). The Bueno is intended to be a more sophisticated and adult-friendly offering, though we’re confident there are kids who will love Buenos and adults who still go crazy for Kinder Joy.