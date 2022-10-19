Ariana Biermann celebrated turning the legal drinking age with an unconventional cake.

The second eldest daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann commemorated her 21st birthday on Oct. 17 with a cake decorated with her mugshot. The photo was taken after Ariana was arrested in August on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ariana and her on-and-off boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, celebrated their back-to-back birthdays (McLeroy was born on Oct. 18) together on Monday night. McLeroy, who was arrested alongside his girlfriend in August, had a matching mugshot cake.

"Well, we're finally 21. Happy birthday, you guys," Brielle Biermann, the eldest Biermann daughter, said in an Instagram Story of the couple holding up their mugshot confections, per Page Six.

The week before Ariana's birthday, Brielle, who Ariana calls her "built in best friend," shared her excitement for her younger sister's birthday on Instagram.

"1 week until my CHICKEN is 21," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the two. "i can't believe how fast time is flying by🤍"

Zolciak-Biermann, who is also mom to Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash Kade, 10, and 8-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, showed Ariana some birthday love on Instagram, along with some more throwback pics.

"Happy 21st Birthday to my sweet @arianabiermann," she wrote. "Your generous heart, giving nature, commitment to your family & friends, the love you spread daily and the passion you have for life (and pastels) never goes unnoticed! Thank you for being YOU!!!! You are such a bright light in this world!"

Ariana Biermann prom https://www.instagram.com/p/BvXkKJLjtrU/ Credit: Ariana Biermann/Instagram. Ariana Biermann/Instagram

Ariana and McLeroy were arrested on Aug. 13 at around 1 a.m., according to public records obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

She was charged with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change and underage possession/purchase of alcohol. McLeroy was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, as well as allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his limited driving permit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol," attorney Justin Spizman of Hawkins Spizman law firm told PEOPLE in August. "That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."