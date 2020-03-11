Kim Kardashian West Shows Off 3 Enormous Bachelor-Themed Cakes at Her Viewing Party

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

This one really takes the cake.

Millions of people tuned in on Tuesday night for part-two of the Bachelor finale — including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, who celebrated in a very sweet way.

The stars attended the same watch party and showed off three enormous cakes decorated with blown-up pictures of Peter Weber (featuring a tiny photo of his very tearful mom, Barbara Weber!), Madison Prewett, and Hannah Ann Sluss.

“OK guys, we are at a Bachelor party, gonna watch the finale,” Kardashian West narrated on her Instagram story before asking her fellow partygoers, “Which cake are you guys gonna have?” Those in the background can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my god…what the f***!” and, “Are they all the same?”

Jenner and Bieber also posted stories of the sheet cakes. “This is just …. insane

,” wrote Bieber on Instagram. “Just for us two :),” she added. Jenner’s story included just one word: “ready.”

While none of them indicated where the cakes were from, the confections look very similar to those created by the family’s favorite bake shop Hansen’s Cakes. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for celebrating all occasions (including every birthday in the family) with a cake from the L.A.-based bakery, and the Bachelor finale is clearly no exception.

Although Hansen’s designs look extensive, the company keeps the choices simple. For the cake, customers can choose between white, chocolate, lemon, marble, carrot and red velvet flavor, and for the icing, the options include white buttercream, chocolate buttercream, and whipped cream.

Image zoom Hailey Bieber/Instagram

In case you’ve been living in a hole, Tuesday night’s After the Final Rose live episode was packed with more drama than ever.

Spoiler alert: “Pilot” Pete, 28, proposed to 23-year-old Hannah Ann, broke off the engagement after only one month together, and then reunited with Madison, also 23, after realizing his feelings for the Alabama-native never went away. During his reunion with Madison on the in-studio couch, the pair said that they still love each other and are “taking it one step at a time, one day at a time” in their relationship.

As you can imagine, all of this made for a pretty entertaining night for the stars. At one point, Kardashian West even FaceTimed with the Bachelor host Chris Harrison to unpack all the juicy drama.

“Getting all the tea from @chrisbharrison,” she wrote.

Getting all the tea from Chris pic.twitter.com/or0WIbSCKE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 11, 2020

Kardashian West also tweeted some of her thoughts as the episode aired, writing, “Wait the twists and turns of the Bachelor!!!!”

“I love Hannah Ann!!!!” she added.

Wait the twists and turns of the Bachelor!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 11, 2020

I love Hannah Ann!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 11, 2020

Peter’s mom openly disapproved of the relationship and even rolled her eyes throughout Madison’s segment, whereas she teared up and clapped during Hannah Ann’s time to speak.

“Of course I have my feelings,” Barbara told Harrison about her son’s choice. “When I went for Hannah Ann, it’s because she’s the one who embraced me with love. She was just so loving towards me. I just loved her. The next day we met Madison. It started on a rocky road. She had us wait three hours for her to come in, she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world and we were exhausted.”

“When she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her,” she added. “When I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said ‘No.’ And that she would not accept a proposal in four days. How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that? As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting. Therefore, when I said I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, was because I knew. We just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have that interaction with Madison.”

Barb also admitted that she didn’t think their relationship would last. “Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she said of Peter and Madison’s relationship. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”