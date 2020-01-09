Kim Kardashian Gives a Tour of Her Giant Refrigerators & Plentiful Pantry — Complete with FroYo Machine

Image zoom Kim Kardashian Instagram; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West wants to be clear about something: she does stock her refrigerator with food — in fact, she has several appliances to store plenty of provisions for her family.

Fans were baffled, after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, posted a photo in front of a refrigerator that was sparsely filled with milk and other beverages, Kardashian West decided to take her followers behind the scenes to reveal where she stores all of her kitchen needs.

“I saw a bunch of comments from people wondering how I feed my 4 children and since you guys are dying to know, here’s a little peek inside our main fridge filled with lots of fruits and veggies!” the SKIMS founder said on Twitter Wednesday.

The mother of four started off her tour on her Instagram Story first showing heer large, open-plan pantry complete with a frozen yogurt machine.

“So you’ll come into my pantry… I got rid of all my plastic so it’s all like glass jars,” she pointed out, moving on to another refrigerator housing chilled glass water bottles. “I got rid of all plastic bottles, so I just have this for right now… It’s just my drink fridge.”

Kardashian West explained that the designated drink fridge is where she keeps all of her “fresh juices” and “fresh water,” as well as several types of milk — “all my kids use a different kind of milk, you guys.”

You mustn't go to sleep tonight before first seeing @KimKardashian’s fridge/pantry tour pic.twitter.com/VUawpfA0BP — Ana Calderone (@anacalderone) January 9, 2020

RELATED: Inside Kardashian-West HQ: All the Photos Kim and Kanye Have Shared of Their $60 Million Mansion

“However, let me show you something,” she then said, walking over to another area of her home to a much larger, industrial-looking kitchen.

“This is the kitchen where it all happens,” she said as she entered a massive walk-in fridge packed with fresh fruits and veggies, salad dressings, and more. “And guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian's drink fridge Kim Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian's main fridge Kim Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian's main fridge Kim Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian's main fridge Kim Kardashian Instagram

“So it did look like an empty refrigerator that I took the photo in front of, I have to admit,” Kardashian West said. “But this is our big main refrigerator, guys. I also have another pantry. Because this is the kitchen that we cook in.”

But the tour didn’t stop there.

“Then if you want a little more chaos, with tons of oat milk and almond milk, you have this refrigerator,” she said, showing off yet another appliance. “Okay? And then our freezer, I didn’t even show you guys our other freezer. There you have it, guys.”

Image zoom One of Kim Kardashian's refrigerators Kim Kardashian Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Explains the Mysterious Feature in Her Bathroom That Left Fans ‘Confused’

It’s not the first time that a feature of the beauty mogul’s home has left fans confused.

In April 2019, Kardashian West shared another tour to clarify how the sinks in her bathroom work after they were shown in her Vogue “73 Questions’ video.

“Since everyone is a little bit confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom,” she said, showing that while the sinks have no basin, the surface of the counter has an almost imperceptible slope so that the water hits the surface and flows into a slot at the edge that serves as a drain.

In the Vogue video, she described the vibe of the home that she shares with husband Kanye West as “minimal monastery.”