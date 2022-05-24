Kim Kardashian Teams Up with Beyond Meat to Offer Her 'Greatest Asset'

"I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset," Kim Kardashian cheekily says in a new video for the plant-based meat company. "My taste."

Kim Kardashian is giving Beyond Meat her seal of approval.

The SKIMS founder, 41, appears in the plant-based meat's newest campaign as their first chief taste consultant.

In the campaign video, The Kardashians star talks about her respect for the brand and what makes her fit to be their chief taste consultant.

In the clip, she sports her new platinum blonde look and is wearing a sleek all-black outfit with a sleeveless turtleneck and high-waisted black pants. She is standing in a modern kitchen with a chef on each side of her, taking turns handing her different Beyond Meat dishes.

"I've been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family," said the star in a statement. "As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat's products and I'm so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets."

In celebration of her new role, Kardashian will share her favorite products through Beyond Meat's newsletter which will also include exclusive offers, recipes and content. Fans can sign up for the newsletter on the Beyond Meat website.