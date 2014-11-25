See Kim Kardashian's Bare Butt Photo and Taylor Swift's 1989 Cover As Rice Krispies Treats

We’ve seen some fantastic food memes of Kim Kardashian‘s infamous bare butt photo, but this one takes the cake — er, Rice Krispies treat.



New York food artist Jessica Siskin created cereal treat sculptures of Kardashian’s Paper magazine cover and of Taylor Swift’s hit album 1989 and posted both to her cereal start-up’s Instagram account. The Kardashian photo was captioned, “#misterkrisp loves the Internet so please don’t break it.”

The resemblance to the reality star’s NSFW magazine cover is on point, complete with the black hair in a top knot, neck full of pearls, black gloves, a whittled waist and — of course — a large, curvacious backside.

Taylor Swift‘s portrait — which is definitely safe for work — is a spot-on replica of the Polaroid album cover, with T. Swift’s red lipstick, blonde bob, seagull-decorated sweatshirt and scrawled “T.S.” and “1989” all accounted for.

Siskin is known for her elaborate puffed rice sculptures: Her business Mister Krisp creates custom cereal designs for New Yorkers craving some snap, crackle and pop.

What pop-culture moment should Siskin create next?

—Morgan Gibson

