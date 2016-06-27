Kylie Jenner better watch out — there’s a new budding food mogul in the KarJenner clan.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian cooked a massive “#SoulfoodSunday” feast for her sister, Kylie, and her daughter, North, all while documenting the preparations on Snapchat and sharing some of her pro-tips. Kardashian made cornbread, mac and cheese, green beans with ham, collard greens and fried chicken … and to be quite honest, we’re furious we weren’t invited. North wore a princess dress — it’s kind of her thing — and even interjected, saying that her mom was “mean” for not sharing her mac and cheese recipe with everyone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Kardashian didn’t share any recipes, she did share some tips: Top banana pudding with crumpled up Nila wafers. Let your green beans stew for an hour to an hour and a half to get them “really soft.” And, here’s one we’re going to try A.S.A.P: Before you pour in the cornbread batter, line the pan with butter and sugar. “You guys will die,” Kardashian said after sharing the tip, and we truly almost did.

WATCH: What Does Kim Kardashian West Eat in a Day?

At one point, North got a little antsy and tries to put her fingers in her mother’s mac and cheese, to which Kardashian responded: “No fingers in my food, please.” (A good rule in general.)

Jenner posted the feast to her Snapchat as well, including a shot of her plate after she finished, which only had a few bones and a few shreds of mac and cheese on it.