Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Newly Organized Minimalistic Pantry and It's Even Crazier Than Before

When it comes to Kim Kardashian's pantry, less is more.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, gave a peek inside of her newly designed minimalistic pantry for sister Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh.

To create the clean finish, Kim teamed up with Mary Astadourian of A Detailed Life, who inspired the reality star to add another shelf and trade her ceramic dishes for custom bowls and teapots complete with classic gold handles.

The modern pantry features light-wood containers on the low shelf that holds snacks within perfect reach for Kim's four children, her famous family members, and other guests.

Clear jars with ceramic tops also make it easier for the star to sort go-to treats like pretzels and veggie straws.

Kim's sleek beverages refrigerator is fully stocked with favorites like almond milk and Pedialyte, while her bright white dishes serve as accent pieces against the opposite wall.

A ceramic tray full of matching containers that separate silverware, tea bags, straws, and other quick necessities make Kim's zen pantry complete.

In January 2020, Kim offered up a detailed look inside her pantry after fans said she didn't keep enough food in her home.

The mom of four faced criticism after she shared a photo in front of a refrigerator that was sparsely filled with milk and other drinks. Hours later, she took her followers behind the scenes to show where she stocks her necessities.

"I saw a bunch of comments from people wondering how I feed my 4 children and since you guys are dying to know, here's a little peek inside our main fridge filled with lots of fruits and veggies!" the SKIMS founder said on Twitter.

She then gave a tour on her Instagram Story first showing her large, open-plan pantry complete with a frozen yogurt machine.

Noting that the refrigerator she initially showed fans was simply just for drinks, she then unveiled "the kitchen where it all happens" as she entered a massive walk-in fridge packed with fresh fruits and veggies, salad dressings, and more. "And guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce."

"So it did look like an empty refrigerator that I took the photo in front of, I have to admit," Kim explained. "But this is our big main refrigerator, guys. I also have another pantry. Because this is the kitchen that we cook in."

But she didn't stop there.