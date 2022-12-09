Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Family's Elaborate Gingerbread Houses: 'These Are Just So Cute'

Kim Kardashian is getting in the holiday spirit with classic seasonal treats.

On Thursday, the mom of four, 42, shared videos on her Instagram Story of her family's impressive gingerbread houses. Her cookie house tour featured five in total, four of which were personalized for her kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The SKIMS founder noted that the over-the-top confections came from The Solvang Bakery in Solvang, Calif. The largest house, which was a gift from Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, was filled with adorable details, including a Santa Claus cookie sitting by the fireplace surrounded by overhead lights.

The houses ranged in size and style but were fit to each child's personal taste, according to Kardashian, who explained that each chose their own decorated dessert.

Psalm's sparkly creation was a gray cottage with classic winter details like snowflakes and snow-dusted pine trees. Outside of the house, there was one gingerbread man standing on a snowy doorstep decorated with frosting.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chicago's was a bit more colorful than her brother's. Kim explained that her youngest daughter wanted a "rainbow one with her cousins and her besties."

In addition to Chicago's name, the multi-colored roof had delicate plaques featuring the names of the 4-year-old's cousins, Dream, Stormi and True.

Saint opted for a totally different climate for his treat, which Kardashian called a "Tommy Bahama, tropical holiday surf house." Displayed in the front yard were six gingerbread men (for each of Saint's friends listed on the roof of the house) in swim trunks. The edible design swapped traditional frosting snow for sugar sand and palm trees.

"Who wants to bet that all this sugar sand is going to be gone by the time I get rid of this," Kardashian joked.

Rounding out the sweet gingerbread houses was North's, which had a modern, edgy vibe. The largest of all the decorative desserts, it was adorned with black and white frosting. The names of her "besties" and dogs were included on the roof, as mini gingerbread men and dogs also graced the front door.

"These are just so cute," Kardashian said, closing out the video.

The Kardashians star is cranking up the holiday cheer in more ways than one. Last week, she showed Instagram followers a glimpse of her festively decorated en suite bathroom.

"Walking into my bedroom, and look at how magical," the mother of four said over a video of the scene on her Instagram Stories, which featured a line of around a dozen spruce trees lit with white Christmas lights outside the bathroom's wall-to-wall windows.

"In my bathroom, I always have plants out there, and there's like a whole balcony and you can go through my shower out there, but right now this is all I see and it's so beautiful," added Kim.