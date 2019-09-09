Kim Kardashian Shares the Go-To Dinner That Was Her 'Dad's Jam'

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Kim Kardashian West is taking after her late father in the kitchen.

The reality star posted to Instagram Sunday night to show off her dinner of lavash and scrambled eggs, a unique combination favored by her dad Robert Kardashian Sr.

“Any Armos eat lavash with scrambled eggs for dinner?” she wrote on Instagram stories. “This was my dads jam!!!!”

Lavash is a Middle Eastern flatbread that’s popular in Armenia, among other neighboring countries like Turkey and Iran. It’s often used to make sandwiches and wraps, and served alongside hummus — or scrambled eggs if you’re a Kardashian.

Robert Sr., who died in 2003 from esophageal cancer, was Armenian: Kim’s great-great-grandparents immigrated to Los Angeles in 1914. Kim and her famous siblings are always ones to celebrate their Armenian heritage.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Dine at Cheesecake Factory 2 Nights in a Row with Their Kids

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited the country with sister Khloé, husband Kanye West and daughter North in 2015. The trip was filmed for the family’s hit E! show and coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

“My family wanted to go back to Armenia for the longest time,” Kim wrote for Time. “My dad would have loved to go. My grandparents would have loved to go. My great-grandparents would have loved to go. None of them were able to go.”

WATCH: Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Join Cher at Premiere of Armenian Genocide Film ‘The Promise’

Robert, a businessman and attorney who famously helped defend friend O.J. Simpson, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died less than eight weeks later, at age 59. Kim commemorated what would have been his 75th birthday in February with a throw back photo from her 16th birthday.

“I wish you were here so badly so we could have so many more memories!” she wrote. “We are all missing you and celebrating you today!”