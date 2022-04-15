The Kardashians star's home is known for its monochromatic style

Kim Kardashian Jokes She 'Had to Switch' to White Cheddar Cheetos to Match Her White Kitchen

Kim Kardashian is fiercely dedicated to maintaining her monochromatic home – it even affects her snack choices.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, appeared on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan via video from her pristine white kitchen.

While Seacrest called her background "very zen," Ripa observed it was a "creamy dream!"

"Thank you. This is my kitchen. I'm in my kitchen praying that my kids just don't run in and ruin this. They're all just locked in the other room," the SKIMS mogul said.

Ripa noted the bold color Kardashian chose in her kitchen. "Wait, you have white in your kitchen. Don't you guys throw food like we do? We could never have white anything in our house," she said.

Kardashian, whose home is known for its minimalistic style, joked about how her snack decisions are based off of the theme, too.

"Thank God for white cheddar Cheetos instead of the orange Cheetos. I had to switch," she said.

Of course, Kardashian was just having fun with Ripa and Seacrest. On Wednesday, Kardashian gave a behind-the-scenes look at her sleek pantry for sister Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh — and it included plenty of colorful snack choices.

The top shelf of the massive pantry was chock-full of sweet and salty snacks inside uniform glass jars. And the bottom shelf was stocked with kid-friendly options like Goldfish and Pirate's Booty.

Kim Kardashian children Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The fiercest critics of the home's neutral-toned colors are her kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — who she shares with Kanye West. In a video of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, The Kardashians star revealed North tells her their house is "ugly" in the middle of arguments.