We sampled all of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters' go-to salad orders, as seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Who Tried It: Gabrielle Olya, PEOPLE Writer/Reporter

Level of Difficulty: 1 — I had to venture out to the Valley to obtain the reality stars’ go-to lunch.

I’ll admit it — I am a diehard Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan who has seen every episode of all 12 seasons, so I have always been curious about the salads that seem to be omnipresent on the show during nearly every sister catch-up session.

Fortunately for me, Kim Kardashian West recently revealed the exact salad orders she and her sisters get from their local health food restaurant, Health Nut, so I ventured into the San Fernando Valley to see why they’re so addicted to these particular to-go salads.

Health Nut is located in a shopping center, and is a very no-frills type of place that I would be shocked to spot a KarJenner in. However, the place was packed so I figured there must be something special about these salads, which, yes, are served in the giant plastic bowls as seen on the show.

I ordered each of the salads to the Kardashians’ exact specifications, which sadly meant cutting out many of the more fun ingredients (aka cheese). Despite the modifications, they were all actually really yummy — though some were better than others.

Here they are, ranked:

1. Kim and Khloé’s Pick: Chinese Chicken Salad

While Kim prefers her salad as it comes on the menu, Khloé steps hers up a notch by subbing in organic chicken and adding avocado. I struck a happy medium by ordering with the non-organic chicken and adding avocado. The salad — which cost $11.75 with the avocado add-on — comes with shredded chicken breast, chow mein noodles, pickled ginger and shredded carrots with a sesame dressing. This was definitely the most flavorful of the salads I sampled, and I can see how someone could eat this (almost) every day and not get tired of it. I love a good sesame dressing, and this one was tasty without being overpowering. The chow mein noodles added a welcome crunch, and the extra avocado was a nice touch — shoutout to Khloé for the suggestion!

2. Kylie and Kendall’s Pick: Deluxe Salad

With Kylie’s modifications (no mozzarella cheese, no tomatoes, and added shredded chicken) this salad was essentially identical to the Chinese Chicken salad but with cucumbers and sunflower seeds instead of chow mein noodles and pickled ginger, and the Health Nut dressing instead of the sesame dressing. It pained me to ask for no cheese, and I hate cucumbers, so this version of the Deluxe salad ($11.70 with the added chicken) did not rank as highly for me as the Chinese Chicken salad. Still, I was a fan of the house dressing, and the sunflower seeds added some extra flavor to the mix. (Kim sadly didn’t elaborate on how Kendall likes her Deluxe salad.)

3. Kourtney’s Pick: Chef Salad

The Chef salad ($11.25) as it is on the menu sounded like it could have been my top pick: the toppings include sliced turkey breast, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, sprouts and sunflower seeds. However, Kourtney orders hers without cheese, tomatoes or sprouts, so I was left with a whole lot of lettuce topped with what appeared to be chopped up turkey lunch meat and sunflower seeds. The ingredients tasted very fresh, so the salad wasn’t totally abysmal, but overall the eldest Kardashian’s salad choice was pretty boring.

Bonus: Mango Iced Greentini

This drink — favored by Kim, Khloé and Kylie — is apparently such a Health Nut staple that they have trademarked the name (at least according to the “TM” next to it on the menu). The restaurant notes on their take-out menu that it’s their most popular drink, and based on the number of “Greentini” orders I saw on neighboring tables, I believe that’s a fair claim to make. Despite the “-tini” suffix, it does not contain vodka — but despite that this drink may have overshadowed the salads as my favorite part of the meal. It was sweet, but not too sweet, and very refreshing too.

The Verdict: I can see why the Kardashian family keeps coming back to Health Nut for their salad fix. Despite their modifications, all the salads were still delicious thanks to the high quality produce the restaurant uses. If I didn’t have to take to the 10 to the 405 to the 101 freeways to get there, I would definitely be back again for lunch!