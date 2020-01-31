Kim Kardashian Reveals Unusual McDonald's Order in New Super Bowl Commercial

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kim Kardashian has blessed us with another coveted food hack. First, she gave us microwaved M&M’s, and now she’s revealed quite the unusual McDonald’s order: chicken nuggets dipped in honey.

Yes, honey. Not honey mustard — she clarified that on Twitter last night.

The star revealed her typical order during the hamburger chain’s new “Famous Orders” Super Bowl commercial, along with those of celebrities like Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg. They also highlighted Kardashian’s husband Kanye West‘s go-to, which includes six-piece chicken nuggets, tangy BBQ sauce, a chocolate McFlurry, and small fries.

One fan brought attention to the reality star’s order in particular and tweeted, “I gotta try dipping my nuggets in honey.” Kardashian then confirmed to us her unique palate and replied, “WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!”

And apparently many people agree with the combination. One person exclaimed gratuitously, “THANK YOU KIM. Everyone thinks I’m weird af for dipping them in honey but it’s literally the. best.” Another tweeted, “only us supremes know that honey on chicken is the way to go

Others had serious concerns though, asking, “Are y’all from another planet or?” Another appeared disappointed and tweeted, “not honey sis

WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them! https://t.co/sJ0h8RQKFm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 31, 2020

Perhaps her most controversial statement of the night, however, was when she tweeted, “[I] HATE HONEY MUSTARD.” We’re not sure how we feel about this one, but we’ll let it slide.

During the 30-second Super Bowl commercial, McDonald’s also revealed the orders of multiple athletes like L.A. Lakers alum Magic Johnson and Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who will be playing in the big game on Sunday. They also jokingly highlighted orders from characters including Dracula (a lot of ketchup packets), the Hamburglar (there were quite a few patties on his tray), and even Julius Caesar (you guessed it…caesar salad).

In conclusion, though, we will be trying out Kardashian’s controversial order.

You can catch the full McDonald’s commercial this Sunday, Feb. 2, when the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, airing on FOX.

Several streaming services will also have the Super Bowl available for live streaming — you’ll just have to pay for a subscription. Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, and Fubo TV all include FOX, with per month prices ranging from $49.99 to $55.