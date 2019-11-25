This Thanksgiving, we know who we’ll be thanking: Kim Kardashian.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mom of four officially revealed one of her greatest secrets of all time, and it may just change the way you eat chocolate candy.

Kardashian responded to Twitter user @KrysJenner’s photo of a jar of green and red M&M’s and advised, “Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside.”

Nearly a day later, she also posted a 35-second video to Instagram and Twitter elaborating on the candy-eating method in full detail.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Gave Sarah Silverman M&M’s with Mutual Ex Michael Sheen’s Face on Them

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Kim Kardashian/ Twitter

Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside https://t.co/B0hOQHzfQe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2019

“The goal is to be warm and melty on the inside…but crunchy on the outside. This is my secret of life you guys. So satisfying in your mouth, please try it someone. Let’s start a chat about this,” she explained in the video.

Impressed fans immediately had a melt-down and tried out the hack themselves — and it looks like Kim was right. She even retweeted one fan, who wrote, “@KimKardashian you were right, microwaved M&M’s slap hard.”

Multiple people also called Kim the “queen of M&M’s” — a title she seemed to embrace after retweeting a hilarious old photo of herself and her sister Kourtney outside the M&M’s store in Times Square.

She then encouraged her followers to try it out themselves, assuring them, “Trust me it is worth it! Please tell me if you like it.”

This is how you eat M&M’s! Microwave them for 30 seconds then enjoy the melted magic! pic.twitter.com/hkaK6vaaaN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2019

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Has a Champagne Vending Machine in Her Office — and M&Ms with Her Face on Them

Surprisingly enough, Kardashian isn’t the only star who prefers to microwave her M&M’s before eating them — Sarah Silverman does the same thing. The comedian posted a photo of a bowl of custom M&M’s in February 2018 and joked, “Been ending every night with a microwaved bowl of personalized m&ms.”

She also confirmed her preference for the melted version a month later, writing, “Dinner report: half a burrito and 40 microwaved m&ms.”

WATCH: What Does Kim Kardashian West Eat in a Day?

On the off chance you still have any leftover Halloween candy, you can now feel empowered to go experiment with the hack yourself.