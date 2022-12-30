Kim Kardashian Says She Recently 'Started to Drink' After Abstaining for Years

Kim Kardashian told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast that she's newly been enjoying coffee and alcohol

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 30, 2022 07:06 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is changing up her routine.

The Kardashians star, 42, admitted to Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, on her Goop podcast that has two new vices.

"I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol," Kardashian told the actress. "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit."

When Paltrow asked why she made the change now, the mom of four, who is studying to become a lawyer, explained: "Cause why not, you know? I just feel like I work a lot and I focus… all day after school then it's like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN."

"I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before," she added.

She noted her new drink of choice is tequila.

"It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila," Kardashian said. "I have two shots and I'm like so good. It's been fun."

Kardashian has shied away from the party life in recent years. "She drinks here and there, but mostly abstains," a source told PEOPLE in 2018. "She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone's birthday, but it's rare."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She's not a partier and it's just not part of her life," another source said at the time. "Occasionally she'll have a drink, but she really doesn't like the taste of alcohol."

"None of the sisters do — and none of them go really crazy," the source added. "They're very conscious of their image, Kim especially. They don't like to lose control. Kim definitely had her years of partying, especially around the time she was friends with Paris. She also used to go to clubs every night of the week. Her life is completely different now."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She's Open to the Idea of Having More Kids and Remarrying: 'Never Say Never'
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Social Media Rules For Daughter North
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Social Media Rules for Daughter North: 'I Found a Groove'
North West, Chicago West
North West Transforms Little Sister Chicago into Her Twin in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kim Kardashian Says Her Employees Intentionally Wear Color-Coordinated Outfits: 'I Have Uniforms'
Ryan Seacrest New Years Eve Broadcasts
Ryan Seacrest Says CNN Axing Alcohol During New Year's Eve Broadcast Is a 'Good Idea'
Gwyneth Paltrow attends 1 Hotel West Hollywood Grand Opening Event at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Pretty Much' Friends with All Her Exes: 'I Don't Want to Have Bad Blood'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
dwayne johnson, the rock
Buzz-worthy Brands Without the Booze! See Which Celebrities Have Launched Non-Alcoholic Drink Lines
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kim Kardashian Says She Tried 'Everything' to Fit into Met Gala Dress: 'I'm a Shapeshifter'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kim Kardashian Says She Expected Backlash for Wearing Marilyn Monroe Dress: 'I Get That'
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Look 'Snatched' Ahead of Skin-Tightening Procedure on Stomach
Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop gift guide
The Goop Gift Guide Is Here — and It Includes a $380 Crystal Whip and an Ashtray Set by Seth Rogen
Gwyneth Paltrow goop event  Images Courtesy of Kyle Espeleta
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Turning 50 Was 'Liberation': 'I Used to Care So Much What People Thought of Me'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was a 'Hot Slob Kebab' During Vegas Wedding Ceremony with Travis Barker
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, left, and husband Brad Falchuk attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at the DGA New York Theater, in New York NY Premiere of Netflix's "The Politician", New York, USA - 26 Sep 2019
Gwyneth Paltrow Tells the Story Behind Her 'Boyfriend Breakfasts' for Now-Husband Brad Falchuk