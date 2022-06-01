Kim Kardashian Proves That She Ate Food in Beyond Meat Campaign After Facing Critique: 'Come On'
Kim Kardashian had to clear up some rumors surrounding her new title as Beyond Meat's first chief taste consultant.
On Tuesday, The Kardashians star, 41, shared behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram from her Beyond Meat ad after viewers claimed that she was not actually eating the food in the commercial.
The SKIMS founder first faced the backlash when she posted the plant-based meat company's commercial on May 24. Though tasting is in Kardashian's job description, fans were quick to note that she seemingly didn't do much of it in the commercial. Comments on her post included, "the hamburger wasn't bitten" and "I ain't buying it cause you ain't really eating it."
But on Tuesday, Kardashian posted several videos on her Instagram story to prove that she did in fact eat the Beyond Meat products, despite the final version of the ad merely showing her posing with the foods.
"Guys, come on," she wrote on the clips of her biting into various plant-based products, such as burgers, sausages, tacos and chicken tenders, from the commercial shoot.
In a statement for the initial campaign, Kardashian said, "I've been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family. As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat's products and I'm so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets."
The entrepreneur has been an advocate for plant-based diets and Beyond Meat products for several years. Last year she even shared her vegan taco recipe made with Beyond Meat on sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle blog Poosh.