Viewers claimed she didn't eat the food in her Beyond Meat commercial — so Kim Kardashian shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the video shoot to prove them wrong

Kim Kardashian Proves That She Ate Food in Beyond Meat Campaign After Facing Critique: 'Come On'

Kim Kardashian had to clear up some rumors surrounding her new title as Beyond Meat's first chief taste consultant.

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star, 41, shared behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram from her Beyond Meat ad after viewers claimed that she was not actually eating the food in the commercial.

The SKIMS founder first faced the backlash when she posted the plant-based meat company's commercial on May 24. Though tasting is in Kardashian's job description, fans were quick to note that she seemingly didn't do much of it in the commercial. Comments on her post included, "the hamburger wasn't bitten" and "I ain't buying it cause you ain't really eating it."

Kim Kardashian Beyond Meat Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

But on Tuesday, Kardashian posted several videos on her Instagram story to prove that she did in fact eat the Beyond Meat products, despite the final version of the ad merely showing her posing with the foods.

"Guys, come on," she wrote on the clips of her biting into various plant-based products, such as burgers, sausages, tacos and chicken tenders, from the commercial shoot.