Kendall Jenner previously announced that she was entering the tequila business back in February

Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Always Proud' of Sister Kendall Jenner for 'Creating' Her Tequila Brand

Kim Kardashian is supporting her sister in her latest business venture.

On Monday, the reality star posted an Instagram photo of herself with her sisters celebrating Kendall Jenner's recently released tequila line, 818 Tequila.

Seen sipping from a glass in the picture, Kim, 40, posed beside Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian for the family snapshot, with stacks 818 boxes behind them.

"Always proud of my sissy @kendalljenner for creating 818," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned the post. The liquor, which officially launched in May, is crafted and distilled from family-owned agave farms in the famous tequila-producing region of Jalisco, Mexico.

Last month, Jenner, 25, threw a star-studded launch party for 818, where her famous family, including her sisters and mom Kris Jenner, came out to celebrate at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Jenner's new business has not been met without backlash, however, as the model has been accused of cultural appropriation in an ad for the liquor. In the spot, Jenner can be seen riding a horse through an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico wearing braided pigtails before cheersing her liquor with farmers.

"No miss Kendall, we do not ride in horses all the time, no we do not wear our hair in braids all the time, no workers do not get to drink the tequila (also that's not the way you drink it) + workers do not work with that kind of clothes and finally, your advertisement is so whitewashed/california vibes. Jalisco is not California, so don't try to make it that way," said one Twitter user in a viral thread.

Jenner ultimately disabled the comments under the photos on her Instagram.