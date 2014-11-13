See Kim Kardashian's Bare Butt Photo Turned Into a Cake Pop

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 08, 2020 12:53 PM
Sorry, Kim Kardashian, your NSFW bare backside magazine cover did not break the Internet. But, on the bright side, there is now a cake pop in your naked honor.

Lou Lou P’s Delights, a bakery in Leeds, England, created a Marzipan Kim Bum Pop and posted a photo of it on Facebook with the caption: “I’m really very, very sorry but it had to be done…didn’t it? #breaktheinternet”

The nude sweet treat’s resemblance to the reality star’s Paper magazine cover is spot on (as the Brits say), complete with the black hair in a top knot, neck full of pearls, a whittled waist and — of course — a large, shapely backside.

This isn’t Lou Lou P’s Delights’s first foray into people pops: To commemorate Titanic‘s 100th Anniversary, the bakery created some very cool-looking albeit slightly disturbing cake pops in the likeness of the ill-fated passengers on board the ship, reports the Frisky.

Out of all the memes created about the butt cover, we have to agree that this is definitely the most tasteful — pun intended.

—Morgan Gibson

