Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Navigate the Self-Order Kiosk at KFC Before Sharing Kisses in Elevator

Finger-lickin’ fashion!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West stopped by Kentucky Fried Chicken during their recent trip to Paris, where they visited the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion house.

But the stylish trip wasn’t complete without some drumsticks, which the 42-year-old rapper can be seen munching on while Kim snapped a mirror selfie of her outfit: a patterned dress, grey booties and tiny sunglasses.

Kanye opted for a denim jacket, brown pants, and dark sunglasses.

Kim, 39, shared a video of their fast-food experience on Instagram on Wednesday, along with several photos, captioning the post simply, “JPG & KFC.”

In the video, the parents of four navigated the French menu to self-order before walking up to the counter.

Kanye pointed to a chicken drumstick option, before Kim added, “Wait, fries!”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Swimsuit Photos Shot by Kanye West on Their Romantic Valentine’s Day Trip

The KKW beauty mogul shared more tidbits of their time on her Instagram Stories with a video of the couple descending in an elevator — sharing a few smooches before the doors open and they exit, shopping bags in tow.

Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian commented on her post, writing, “Ok ok I see you!!! Collect that content baby girl!”

The KFC trip comes just a few weeks after Kim tweeted a controversial fast-food opinion, revealing that she loves to dip her chicken nuggets in honey.

“WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!” Kim wrote on Twitter in response to a fan saying that they needed to try the unique combo after McDonald’s released a “Famous Orders” promo.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take ‘Surprise’ Trip to Cabo for Romantic Valentine’s Day Celebration

Since Kim recently switched over to a plant-based diet, it’s unlikely she joined her husband in eating the KFC chicken this week.

Kim and Kanye’s Parisian trip and KFC pit stop comes the week after their “surprise” Valentine’s Day getaway to Mexico.

The SKIMS founder recruited her husband to take some sultry snaps during the holiday in Cabo San Lucas, in which she poses in an infinity pool wearing a black bikini and a choker necklace with a gold cross.

“Little slice of heaven for Valentine’s Day,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, sharing another photo of Kanye looking out at the sunset as she reclined on a bed.