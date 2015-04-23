Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & Krew Have Dinner at The Polo Bar in N.Y.C.

“Reunited and it feels so good,” Kardashian Tweeted with a photo of her table, which included friends Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck and LaLa Anthony.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kanye had the steak, and at one point during dinner, the couple went over to owner and designer Ralph Lauren’s corner booth to chat and take a photo of him with a (smiling!) Kanye.

The new midtown restaurant, opened by Lauren earlier this year, has already attracted a steady stream of socialites and big-name guests including Rihanna, Andy Cohen and Gwyneth Paltrow, who dined there last week.

As for Kimye’s intimate dinner, the source says the group had a blast.

“Kanye was smiling and laughing, and Kim and Kanye were cute and affectionate,” the source tells PEOPLE. “There are celebrities in there every night and it’s pretty low-key or people don’t really gawk, but all eyes were on Kim and Kanye’s table tonight.”

And despite a massive paparazzi presence outside the restaurant, Kanye stopped and took several selfies with fans on the street before hopping into the car.

