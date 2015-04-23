Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & Krew Have Dinner at The Polo Bar in N.Y.C.
Still in town from the TIME 100 Gala earlier this week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dined out at The Polo Bar, one of New York’s hottest restaurants, on Wednesday night with a small group of friends.
“Reunited and it feels so good,” Kardashian Tweeted with a photo of her table, which included friends Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck and LaLa Anthony.
A source tells PEOPLE that Kanye had the steak, and at one point during dinner, the couple went over to owner and designer Ralph Lauren’s corner booth to chat and take a photo of him with a (smiling!) Kanye.
The new midtown restaurant, opened by Lauren earlier this year, has already attracted a steady stream of socialites and big-name guests including Rihanna, Andy Cohen and Gwyneth Paltrow, who dined there last week.
As for Kimye’s intimate dinner, the source says the group had a blast.
“Kanye was smiling and laughing, and Kim and Kanye were cute and affectionate,” the source tells PEOPLE. “There are celebrities in there every night and it’s pretty low-key or people don’t really gawk, but all eyes were on Kim and Kanye’s table tonight.”
And despite a massive paparazzi presence outside the restaurant, Kanye stopped and took several selfies with fans on the street before hopping into the car.
—Maria Yagoda