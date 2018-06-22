Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Chow Down on Popeyes 'Fresh Off The Plane' From Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West love that chicken from Popeyes.

After returning to the U.S. from Paris Fashion Week, the couple attended Teyana Taylor‘s album release party in L.A., and were excited to see boxes of the Louisiana-based fast food chain’s fried chicken and biscuits waiting for them backstage. Kardashian posted a video of the spread on her Instagram story, which also included Haribo gummy bears, M&M’s, and Blue Diamond almonds.

West can be seen opening a packet of seasoning before prepping his plate. In a second video, Kardashian West poses in the mirror, showing off her crop top, fitted spandex shorts, oversized jacket and thigh-high boots. She explains that they are “fresh off the plane from Paris” and that she “glammed on the plane” while her husband stands behind her chowing down on a piece of chicken.

“This Popeyes is exactly what I needed,” the reality star says as she takes a bite of the crispy chicken.

Earlier in the day, the pair hyped up Taylor’s new album on Twitter. “The whole flight back from Paris Kanye has been finishing up Teyana’s record OMG it’s soooo good!!!!” Kardashian West wrote, with West tweeting a simple black and white photo promoting the album.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Thursday marked Kardashian West’s first return to Paris since she was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016 during Paris Fashion Week’s Spring 2017 preview shows. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her debut for the first time since the incident to support Virgil Abloh’s first collection for Louis Vuitton at the label’s spring/summer 2019 menswear show.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Have a Girls Night Out at MTV Movie & TV Awards as Kylie Bails

Although the couple lives the life of luxury, the fact that their first meal back in the U.S. came from a fast food joint is actually pretty common for the mother of three. The reality star has been candid about some of her favorite foods, which include In-N-Out’s burger combo with a plain cheeseburger, cheese fries and a vanilla shake and a McDonald’s McGriddle, among other junk food items like churros and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

While the Kardashians typically try and stick to healthy diets, Popeyes is a favorite cheat meal among all of the sisters, who have previously had the chicken delivered to their home and have posed with the boxes on their private jet.