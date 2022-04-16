Kim Kardashian got into the Easter spirit a day early on Instagram and got a hilarious lesson on the difference between pickles and cornichon from pal Stephanie Shepherd

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Easter Banquet Display and Gets a Lesson on Pickles from Stephanie Shepherd

Happy Easter from Kim Kardashian!

The Kardashians star gave fans a tour of her Easter 2022 banquet in a new series of posts on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

With Easter Sunday just one day away, Kardashian, 41, shared video footage of her decadent brunch display, from the layout of the dining room table to the many items on the menu.

The stunning setup was complete with charcuterie boards, ornate cupcakes, pastel eggs galore, and two tables — one for the kids, and one for the grownups — decorated with roses.

Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/INSTAGRAM

Kim also made sure to highlight the cornichons in her savory spread. Also called gherkins in the United Kingdom, the tiny pickles are a staple on some charcuterie boards, but aren't always known by name, as Kardashian proved.

Sharing a screenshot of a hilarious DM exchange between her and pal Stephanie Shepherd, Kardashian wasn't afraid to laugh at herself a bit after revealing she thought "tiny pickles" had to be the official term for the snacks. Upon revealing their actual name, Shepherd joked: "I liveeeeeeeee for a cornichorn…I eat them like every day."

kim kardashian Credit: kim kardashian/instgram

Kardashian also shared the footage on her Story of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and musician Harry Hudson arriving at her house, Kourtney on foot, and Hudson riding on a black bicycle.

To Kim's apparent delight, Hudson rocked a "Kim Is My Lawyer" T-shirt as he pulled in. Kim passed California's "baby bar" law exam in December 2021 and has been open about her dreams of following in father Robert Kardashian's footsteps as a lawyer.

It's been a big week for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family, who celebrated their new show The Kardashians on Hulu this week. A week prior, Kim brought boyfriend Pete Davidson to the Los Angeles premiere, and enjoyed an intimate dinner with him afterward.