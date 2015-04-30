Kim Kardashian ‘s NSFW bare backside magazine cover did not break the Internet—but maybe this cake will.

PEOPLE enlisted the help of JK Denim—the YouTube star behind cooking videos like Taylor Swift’s knife-stabbed “Blank Space” cake, Eat Your Feelings Pie , and Royal Baby chocolate strawberries—to create a, er, cheeky treat for the ultimate Kardashian fan.

So what do you need to make this show-stopping dessert? Fondant (black, white, brown and “Kardashian skin tone”), white icing, bronze edible dust, vodka, black food coloring, black sprinkles, large white gumballs, white sixlets candies, olive oil and a brunette Barbie doll. And, it wouldn’t be a true Kardashian kake without a terrific hairstyle to go with it.