Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Her Favorite Workout Spots After Losing 42 Lbs. in Three Months

The new mom, 35, posted on her blog that she’s currently “hating getting up early to work out. But it’s a must.”

And it helps to have a few favorite workout spots to make crawling out of bed in the morning a little easier. Kardashian West shared her top five places to sweat around the globe.

At the top of her list is Barry’s Bootcamp, which Kardashian calls “the best workout” thanks to its combination of cardio and weight lifting. She also loves going to Pilates Plus and SoulCycle with her mom and sisters.

“Khloé goes a lot and she really got me into it. Such a good sweat,” Kardashian West says. “Get through the first three classes and your vag will feel fine, LOL!”

And forget about resting on vacation when your goal is to lose 70 lbs. When she and husband Kayne West are in Paris, they head to L’Usine for a solid workout.

“It’s such a chic gym in the middle of the city, with great equipment, classes and amenities,” Kardashian West says. “It’s great to have a go-to spot in Paris.”

But not much beats exercising with trainer extraordinaire Gunnar Peterson, a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenners, among other celebs.

“Gunnar is amazing! He has a private gym where we just grind, grind, grind!!!” Kardashian West says. “I put in the work and I definitely see it paying off.”

It also helps that she’s on top of her diet. Kardashian West is following the Atkins40 plan, which allows her to eat around 1,800 calories a day to keep up her milk supply for breastfeeding (and sneak in 4 oz. a day of her favorite treat — cheese!).

