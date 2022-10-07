Kim Kardashian Asks Waiter 'What Is Tortellini?' While in Italy for Sister Kendall Jenner's Prada Show

On the Oct. 6 episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian enjoyed a “flexitarian” Italian meal while in Milan

By
Published on October 7, 2022 01:02 PM
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The latest episode of The Kardashians featured a Prada — and pasta — packed trip.

Kim Kardashian headed to Milan to watch her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, walk in the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week. While in Italy, Kardashian and her friends went out to dinner at Ristorante Da Giacomo.

While looking through the menu, the SKIMS founder was puzzled by one of the pasta dishes.

"What is tortellini?" Kim asked the waiter, who explained that it is "like a ravioli."

"Maybe I'll get that," she said, while also ordering a plate of penne.

After questioning the common dish, Kardashian had another interesting pasta moment. When eating the penne, she slid the noodles onto the prongs of her fork instead of just piercing them with her utensil.

"I'm not sure if I've ever clarified this, but I'm, what I think they call, a flexitarian. Which is like vegan sometimes and just not other times," Kardashian, who is Beyond Meat's chief taste consultant, explained in the episode. "So, YOLO."

But she wasn't only getting pasta for herself — she also wanted to make sure Jenner had something to eat since she couldn't go out to eat with the crew. "I have to feed Kendall," the SKKN by Kim founder explained to her friends when she was handed a bag.

"I've always taken on these momager roles when we're traveling, especially with Kendall and I. So I'm going to bring Kendall a to-go just to make sure that she's eaten and that she has really yummy, authentic Italian food tonight," she added.

The first season of the family's Hulu show had its own viral food moment when the 818 founder made herself a snack.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> Teases Her 'Tragic' Cucumber Cutting Skills - for this, are we able to grab a shot of Kendall during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians
The Kardashians/Hulu

In the fifth episode of the show's first season, Kendall visited her mom, Kris Jenner, at her new house and started making herself a snack after denying Kris' offer to have their chef make one for her.

"I'm making it myself," Kendall responded. "Just gotta chop up some cucumber, it's pretty easy."

"You go girl," her mom said.

Kendall then proceeded to cut the cucumber though did not seem particularly comfortable doing so. At one point she had her arms crossed over one another while she held the knife in one hand and the end of the cucumber with the other.

The clip blew up online with a swarm of memes and Kylie Jenner even poked fun at her sister.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian visits Fondazione Prada in Milan during fashion week; Kanye West pose backstage at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show
Kim Kardashian Reveals on 'The Kardashians' That Kanye West Still Criticizes What She Wears
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Kendall Jenner Feels 'Uncomfortable' When Her Family Cheers at Her Fashion Shows: 'Makes Me Cringe'
Kylie & Kris Jenner Cook Dinner Together | Vogue
Kris and Kylie Jenner Cut a Zucchini 'Like Kendall' In New Cooking Video: 'This Is Genetic'
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Kim Kardashian walks the runway of the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Takes a Bow at Milan Fashion Week After Debuting Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration
The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 2
Kylie Jenner Says She Was 'More Present' During Birth and 'Less Stressed' After Baby No. 2
The Targashians Take Over Westeros
'The Targashians' ! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Star in 'House of the Dragon' Parody
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser at Private Residence on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Kim Kardashian Says 'The Kardashians' ' Season 2 Premiere Gets 'Seriously Deep': Fans 'Will Be Really Surprised'
Kim Kardashian in Milian
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Show-Stopping Dolce & Gabbana Catsuit as She Teases a New Collab
kim kardashian and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Isn't Afraid to Serve Hard Truths to Kim amid Backlash: 'No One Sympathizes with You'
Kylie Jenner pokes fun at Kendall Jenner's cucumber cutting skills on TikTok
Kylie Jenner Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner's Cucumber Cutting While at Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian The Kardashians Hulu
Kim Kardashian Confesses She's 'Always Wanted People to See Me for Who I Really Am'
Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra
Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Wedding Guest Dresses
Kendall Jenner Teases Her 'Tragic' Cucumber Cutting Skills - for this, are we able to grab a shot of Kendall during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians
Kendall Jenner Responds to Viral Cucumber Cutting Moment: 'Tragic!'
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City
Take a Look Inside Kendall Jenner's 'Epic' Bathroom, Featuring a Stunning Gold Bathtub