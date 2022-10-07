Kim Kardashian Asks Waiter 'What Is Tortellini?' While in Italy for Sister Kendall Jenner's Prada Show

The latest episode of The Kardashians featured a Prada — and pasta — packed trip.

Kim Kardashian headed to Milan to watch her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, walk in the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week. While in Italy, Kardashian and her friends went out to dinner at Ristorante Da Giacomo.

While looking through the menu, the SKIMS founder was puzzled by one of the pasta dishes.

"What is tortellini?" Kim asked the waiter, who explained that it is "like a ravioli."

"Maybe I'll get that," she said, while also ordering a plate of penne.

After questioning the common dish, Kardashian had another interesting pasta moment. When eating the penne, she slid the noodles onto the prongs of her fork instead of just piercing them with her utensil.

"I'm not sure if I've ever clarified this, but I'm, what I think they call, a flexitarian. Which is like vegan sometimes and just not other times," Kardashian, who is Beyond Meat's chief taste consultant, explained in the episode. "So, YOLO."

But she wasn't only getting pasta for herself — she also wanted to make sure Jenner had something to eat since she couldn't go out to eat with the crew. "I have to feed Kendall," the SKKN by Kim founder explained to her friends when she was handed a bag.

"I've always taken on these momager roles when we're traveling, especially with Kendall and I. So I'm going to bring Kendall a to-go just to make sure that she's eaten and that she has really yummy, authentic Italian food tonight," she added.

The first season of the family's Hulu show had its own viral food moment when the 818 founder made herself a snack.

The Kardashians/Hulu

In the fifth episode of the show's first season, Kendall visited her mom, Kris Jenner, at her new house and started making herself a snack after denying Kris' offer to have their chef make one for her.

"I'm making it myself," Kendall responded. "Just gotta chop up some cucumber, it's pretty easy."

"You go girl," her mom said.

Kendall then proceeded to cut the cucumber though did not seem particularly comfortable doing so. At one point she had her arms crossed over one another while she held the knife in one hand and the end of the cucumber with the other.

The clip blew up online with a swarm of memes and Kylie Jenner even poked fun at her sister.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.