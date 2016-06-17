1,700 Calories, 64 Ounces of Water and Not Many Carbs: What Kim Kardashian West Eats in a Day

The reality star breaks down her high protein diet for PEOPLE

By People Staff
June 17, 2016 07:13 PM
Kim Kardashian West has been adhering to the Atkins 40 diet to drop her baby weight after giving birth to son Saint in December, sticking to a daily intake of no more than 1,800 calories.

Also following a strenuous workout plan, Kardashian West has already dropped her 60 lbs. of pregnancy weight, and hopes to get down to her goal weight of 120.

“Anyone who has had kids knows your body changes, and it's hard to get your body back in shape,” Kardashian West, 35, tells PEOPLE. “It takes so much determination, and mental and physical power and energy.”

Check out her daily food logs below

Hydration
48-64 ounces of liquids a day

DAY ONE
Breakfast
Scrambled eggs with turkey sausage and smoked Gouda
4 oz. Greek yogurt with 1/3 cup fresh blueberries

Snack
Atkins Harvest Trail Dark Chocolate Cherry and Nuts Bar

Lunch
Grilled lime chicken over spinach salad with a feta-ranch dressing

Snack
1 medium carrot and 4 tbsp. hummus

Dinner
Lemon thyme halibut with sautéed green beans

Total Calories: 1,504

DAY TWO
Breakfast
Chicken chorizo and cauliflower sauté with cheese and salsa

Snack
½ small apple
2 oz. cheddar cheese

Lunch
Turkey burger with chipotle aioli, tomato, pickles and onions

Snack
Atkins Harvest Trail Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Bar

Dinner
Slow roasted lemon rosemary chicken with asparagus
1/3 cup of wild rice

Total Calories: 1,561

DAY THREE
Breakfast
Hatch green chili, cheese and egg bake with arugula
1/8 of a honeydew melon

Snack
Vanilla coffee frappe

Lunch
Zucchini noodles with spicy chicken sausage

Snack
Atkins Harvest Trail Vanilla Fruit and Nut Bar

Dinner
Grilled chicken with cauliflower mac and cheese

Total Calories: 1,699

