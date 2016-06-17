1,700 Calories, 64 Ounces of Water and Not Many Carbs: What Kim Kardashian West Eats in a Day
The reality star breaks down her high protein diet for PEOPLE
Kim Kardashian West has been adhering to the Atkins 40 diet to drop her baby weight after giving birth to son Saint in December, sticking to a daily intake of no more than 1,800 calories.
Also following a strenuous workout plan, Kardashian West has already dropped her 60 lbs. of pregnancy weight, and hopes to get down to her goal weight of 120.
RELATED: Tiffani Thiessen's Food Diary: What I Eat in a Day
“Anyone who has had kids knows your body changes, and it's hard to get your body back in shape,” Kardashian West, 35, tells PEOPLE. “It takes so much determination, and mental and physical power and energy.”
WATCH THIS: See What Kim Kardashian Eats in a Day
Check out her daily food logs below, and pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, to read more about her diet.
Hydration
48-64 ounces of liquids a day
DAY ONE
Breakfast
Scrambled eggs with turkey sausage and smoked Gouda
4 oz. Greek yogurt with 1/3 cup fresh blueberries
Snack
Atkins Harvest Trail Dark Chocolate Cherry and Nuts Bar
Lunch
Grilled lime chicken over spinach salad with a feta-ranch dressing
Snack
1 medium carrot and 4 tbsp. hummus
Dinner
Lemon thyme halibut with sautéed green beans
Total Calories: 1,504
DAY TWO
Breakfast
Chicken chorizo and cauliflower sauté with cheese and salsa
Snack
½ small apple
2 oz. cheddar cheese
Lunch
Turkey burger with chipotle aioli, tomato, pickles and onions
Snack
Atkins Harvest Trail Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Bar
Dinner
Slow roasted lemon rosemary chicken with asparagus
1/3 cup of wild rice
Total Calories: 1,561
DAY THREE
Breakfast
Hatch green chili, cheese and egg bake with arugula
1/8 of a honeydew melon
Snack
Vanilla coffee frappe
Lunch
Zucchini noodles with spicy chicken sausage
Snack
Atkins Harvest Trail Vanilla Fruit and Nut Bar
Dinner
Grilled chicken with cauliflower mac and cheese
Total Calories: 1,699