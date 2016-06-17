Image zoom PACIFIC COAST NEWS

Kim Kardashian West has been adhering to the Atkins 40 diet to drop her baby weight after giving birth to son Saint in December, sticking to a daily intake of no more than 1,800 calories.

Also following a strenuous workout plan, Kardashian West has already dropped her 60 lbs. of pregnancy weight, and hopes to get down to her goal weight of 120.

“Anyone who has had kids knows your body changes, and it's hard to get your body back in shape,” Kardashian West, 35, tells PEOPLE. “It takes so much determination, and mental and physical power and energy.”

Check out her daily food logs below.

Hydration

48-64 ounces of liquids a day

DAY ONE

Breakfast

Scrambled eggs with turkey sausage and smoked Gouda

4 oz. Greek yogurt with 1/3 cup fresh blueberries

Snack

Atkins Harvest Trail Dark Chocolate Cherry and Nuts Bar

Lunch

Grilled lime chicken over spinach salad with a feta-ranch dressing

Snack

1 medium carrot and 4 tbsp. hummus

Dinner

Lemon thyme halibut with sautéed green beans

Total Calories: 1,504

DAY TWO

Breakfast

Chicken chorizo and cauliflower sauté with cheese and salsa

Snack

½ small apple

2 oz. cheddar cheese

Lunch

Turkey burger with chipotle aioli, tomato, pickles and onions

Snack

Atkins Harvest Trail Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Bar

Dinner

Slow roasted lemon rosemary chicken with asparagus

1/3 cup of wild rice

Total Calories: 1,561

DAY THREE

Breakfast

Hatch green chili, cheese and egg bake with arugula

1/8 of a honeydew melon

Snack

Vanilla coffee frappe

Lunch

Zucchini noodles with spicy chicken sausage

Snack

Atkins Harvest Trail Vanilla Fruit and Nut Bar

Dinner

Grilled chicken with cauliflower mac and cheese

Total Calories: 1,699