Kim-Joy's Brownie & Pretzel Spiders

"Ordinarily you wouldn't want to be eating spiders, but these change everything," says baker Kim-Joy . "They are extremely decadent, with just the right amount of gooeyness—just as a brownie should be."

"You're not restricted to making all the spider brownies the same size or exactly the same in any way, so you can make a fun group activity out of it and everyone can decorate their own spider," says the author of the new Celebrate with Kim-Joy cookbook. "I love that it doesn't have to be perfect, make some wonky spiders who are missing legs or squashed - it's Halloween after all!"