Kourtney Kardashian on Her Kid-Friendly Home: 'It's a Magical World For My Family and Me'

Image zoom

With the help of interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian transformed their neighboring Calabasas homes into oases of glamour.

“It has such a great vibe,” Kourtney tells PEOPLE exclusively of her decked out space featured in the March issue of Architectural Digest. “When I bought the house [in February 2014] I knew what I wanted it to be like. I want it simple and neutral and somewhat modern.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And kid-friendly of course. “The most important thing is that it’s comfortable, so we can run around and I don’t have to worry about it,” says the mom of three (Mason, 6, Penelope, 3 and Reign, 1). “I want it be warm, but I also want it be chic and reflect my personal style. I think we really accomplished all of those things.”

With an envy-inducing art collection (pieces by Roy Lichtenstein and James Turrell adorn walls; Penelope even has an Andy Warhol in her bedroom!) and wall-to-wall alpaca carpeting in the bedroom, (Khloé has the same), Kourtney says her home perfectly reflects this point in her life.

“In my last house, we never used the pool,” she says. “In this house we use every single room. And with the outdoors, [landscape artist] Jim Hyatt created such a magical world for my family and me. It’s truly amazing.”

The little ones are taking full advantage of what Kourtney refers to as “California living.” Think giant slide, a 7×8-foot custom bed in Mom’s room (perfect for snuggling) and a playroom stocked with toys.

“I buy things that I like the way they look,” says Kourtney, of the unfortunate tendency for kids’ playthings to be eyesores. “I just got Reign all new musical instruments and I picked out ones that I like the way they look, so if they’re laying all over the floor, they look cool!”

Similarly, when it comes to her kids’ bedrooms (Penelope has a custom headboard in pink mohair; Mason has bunk beds and a ceiling covered in stars; Reign has a Moroccan Berber rug and art by Mr. Brainwash), Kourtney says they stay mostly chic and neat.

Image zoom

“They don’t always look perfect,” she admits. “But the thing about well-decorated kids rooms is they look great even when they’re not perfect!”