Peek Inside Khloé Kardashian's Newly Organized Fridge — and Learn How to Recreate It Yourself

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian likes to keep her house spick and span. The youngest Kardashian sister, 34, has given the internet many tours of her incredibly organized kitchen, but we’ve never seen her refrigerator look quite like this.

The reality star posted to her Instagram stories on Monday a series of photos of her newly revamped fridge and freezer, which were given the royal treatment by the ladies at The Home Edit, a celeb-loved company that will come in and beautify your home with their out-of-this-world organization skills.

A peek into her fridge reveals a color-coordinated smorgasbord of perishable bliss, starting with the literal rainbow of beverages gracing the top shelf. From red San Pellegrino to orange Snapple and yellow Yerba Mate, the drinks are all perfectly aligned and ready to grab, just like you’d see in a vending machine.

Below the drinks are a variety of multipurpose bins to keep everything organized on the shelves, and glass food containers to store leftovers and ready-to-eat fruit and veggies. There are also drawers for spreads, cheese, meat and produce. Everything is meticulously labeled according to what’s inside.

Are you inspired to revamp your own fridge? Luckily, the Home Edit shared the exact products they used to organize Kardashian’s space on their website.

According to the site, you can buy Kardashian’s egg holder ($14.99), organizer bins (starting at $5.99) from the Home Edit’s new line, and glass carafe ($5.99) online at the Container Store. Her 4-piece Pyrex storage set ($29.99) and 10-piece Pyrex storage set ($69.99) are also available for purchase on Amazon. You’ll most definitely need a label maker while you’re in there, too.

Kardashian also shared a snap of the inside of her freezer, which looks to be any kid’s absolute dream come True (pun intended). The Home Edit team installed a bevy of lazy Susans to spin around towers of frozen treats, including ice cream cones, pints and bars; Luigi’s Italian ice cups; Menchie’s fro-yo; Spongebob push-pop popsicles and so much more. A smattering of labelled drawers hold other goods, including meats, frozen veggies, breakfasts, dinners and more.

This isn’t the first time Khloe has worked with the Home Edit, and judging by the thank-you note she left them on her stories, it won’t be the last. “I love The Home Edit!” she wrote. “Please, anyone from the team move in with me! I will support you and take care of you as long as you always promise to do stuff like this…”